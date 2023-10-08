Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson suffers shoulder injury in win over Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was banged up yet again

The Indianapolis Colts were dealt a scare on Sunday as quarterback Anthony Richardson exited with a right shoulder injury in his side's 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Richardson was officially ruled out early in the third quarter and replaced by Gardner Minshew after going down hurt at the end of a four-yard run.

NFL Network reported after the game that X-rays on Richardson's shoulder came back as negative.

Richardson stayed down for several minutes before walking slowly to the injury tent, with his shoulder noticeably drooping on the right side. After spending several more minutes in the injury tent, he headed to the locker room with team medical personnel.

The fourth overall pick at this year's Draft has been banged up on multiple occasions in his rookie year, missing the final minute of Indy's season-opening loss to Jacksonville with minor knee and ankle injuries before going into the concussion protocol after scoring two touchdowns the following week at Houston and sitting out Week Three having not cleared the protocol.

Richardson was nine of 12 with 98 yards. He also ran twice for five yards and took a sack on a backward pass. He is 20 yards rushing away from passing Hall of Famer Johnny Unitas (155 in 1956) for the franchise's third-highest single-season rushing total by a Colts rookie quarterback.

Milano likely out for season

The Buffalo Bills suffered another huge blow to their season as star linebacker Matt Milano was carted off with a leg injury during Sunday's defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Milano went down after 11 snaps in the first quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after seemingly getting his leg caught in a pile of players.

NFL Network reported that Milano sustained a fractured leg while there are also fears he picked up a season-ending knee injury.

"It's a knee and lower leg injury," said Bills head coach Sean McDermott. "I know it's not looking good right now, but I don't know any details beyond that at this point."

Jones goes down for Giants

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones meanwhile exited Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins early in the fourth quarter due to a neck injury.

Jones was sacked by Miami linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel with 12:11 remaining in the game. The hit took Jones by surprise, as it came from his blind side, with his neck cocked back before he was driven to the turf.

Tyrod Taylor took over under center for the Giants, who were trailing 31-13 at the time of Jones' departure.

Prior to exiting, Jones completed 14 of 20 passes for 119 yards while being sacked six times.