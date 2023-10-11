Ayo Oyelola: Jacksonville Jaguars safety embraces crisp British air on UK homecoming

British Jaguars safety Ayo Oyelola joked with teammates that he was not their 'tour guide' upon the team's visit to London

Ayo Oyelola pauses for a second to count in his head. He arrives at an answer of roughly six-and-a-half years. Could that be right?

He is trying to figure out how long it has been since he was watching Saquon Barkley highlight reels in awe during a law lecture while studying at the University of Nottingham. After all, it is where his NFL adventure began.

Six-and-a-half-years on, he sits on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad as a product of the International Player Pathway programme, making his UK homecoming in October as his side played back-to-back games in London.

"It's crazy it was that long ago, I definitely feel like a football player now rather than a track athlete playing football," Oyelola tells Sky Sports.

"This has been my entire adult life now and hopefully it's the rest of my adult life now. It's pretty cool, it reminds me of how far I've come and I'm definitely blessed to have the opportunity to come and be from this side and play in the NFL."

Oyelola graduated from Nottingham in 2020 before missing out on a spot on an NFL roster after a first stab at the IPP programme and subsequently spending a year with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Canadian Football League.

Oyelola in action during preseason

He wouldn't be denied a second time, returning the following year to fend off athletes across the globe and earn a place with the Jags. The Londoner may finally feel like an NFL player, but that doesn't mean he isn't still the 'Londoner' to his team-mates, who inevitably bombarded Oyelola with excursion inquiries upon their two-week visit to the capital.

"That's all I get, I told them I'm not their tour guide, but I was getting questions every single day," he laughs. "They were excited, a lot of them had never left the country before so I'm happy for them."

With regards to his own UK trip, Oyelola paid a visit to his parents where he was greeted by the home comforts of some Nigerian food. It isn't the food he misses most, though.

"I was telling somebody the other day, it sounds weird, but what I've missed most is like crisp air," he says. "I'm a winter guy, I like the cold, I like crisp air and obviously Jacksonville is the complete opposite so that's probably what I miss most."

His route to the NFL was coincided by that of Loughborough's Adedayo Odeleye, who also fell short of landing a roster spot as part of the IPP before spending a season with the Berlin Thunder in the European League of Football and returning to secure an opportunity with the Houston Texans.

"Me and Dayo talk, our journeys have been similar. We tried to get in the first time and it didn't work out. I went to the CFL and he went to the ELF, but we both made great strides," says Oyelola. "That's my guy and I wish him the best."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Buffalo Bills in Week Five of the NFL season. Highlights of the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Buffalo Bills in Week Five of the NFL season.

Oyelola featured in three games during the preseason for the Jags as he continues his development in pursuit of an eventual regular-season bow. He feels like he is getting closer.

"The last two years have been about learning that I have to be patient with the process," he explains. "I think every day I'm improving, the difference from now to when I entered is night and day, over the next two years it can be night and day as well.

"I approach things in the right way so improvement is kind of inevitable, I'm just trusting the process. The biggest thing I'd takeaway is hard work pays off, and again patience.

"I'm not a patient person, I want something right now but it doesn't always work like that. If you do the right things everything will work out the way it should."

There are cries of 'AYOOOOO' from Jaguars team-mates as they dash past on golf carts from the practice field back to their London hotel, Oyelola doing his best to veil the laughter as it becomes evident how popular he has grown to be among his peers.

He spends much of his time with defensive backs Tevaughn Campbell, Greg Junior, Montaric Brown, studying every member of the Jags defense, including paying close attention to fellow safety Rayshawn Jenkins.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at the most memorable moments from the NFL London games including the Saint double-doink loss, Aaron Rodgers' big reception, Landon Collins' incredible pick-six and the Jags mascot bungee jumping. Take a look back at the most memorable moments from the NFL London games including the Saint double-doink loss, Aaron Rodgers' big reception, Landon Collins' incredible pick-six and the Jags mascot bungee jumping.

He is diligent, persistent, urgent in his absorption of knowledge, striving to bridge the gap as far as the schematics are concerned. The explosive athleticism he already has down.

"That's something I pride myself on now [the Xs and Os], I've always been somebody who enjoys studying and now how I want to identify as a player is somebody who can get other people lined up and read what offenses are doing so I really feed into that," he explains.

"In terms of how it's improved, it's night and day again. It's going to be night and day in two years too, but it's definitely something I pride myself on.

"I can't speak highly enough of all the defensive staff. Defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell, my coach Cody Grimm, Deshea Townsend, they were really patient with me and had high expectations of me which meant I had to meet them.

"There are no other coaches I would have rather done this with and hopefully I get to do it with them for a long time."

Having started out as a linebacker Oyelola has since converted to safety, the modern demands of which entail a prominent role in the box as one of the defense's most versatile assets.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell discusses the possibility of a Super Bowl being played in London and whether there will be a UK franchise in the future. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell discusses the possibility of a Super Bowl being played in London and whether there will be a UK franchise in the future.

"I think strong safeties in this scheme rotate down a lot so it's a lot like a weakside linebacker, I've had to learn being in the box," says Oyelola. "I've changed my body and I actually think that suits my athleticism a lot more, I definitely think safety is the best position for me."

The Jags tossed a new challenge and learning opportunity his way this offseason as he found himself standing across from star wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Tests of route recognition, footwork, release imitation and downfield speed don't come much tougher.

"Calvin is ridiculous," says Oyelola. "It's a blessing to be able to go against him every day when I'm giving him a look. Not just Calvin, it's Zay [Jones], Evan [Engram], Christian [Kirk], Trevor [Lawrence], all of them are great talents so it's been good to learn from them and play against them.

"I think it's Calvin's ability to stop on a dime, and he doesn't ever really telegraph anything, you never know when he's going to stop and I think that's what makes him special. He works really hard and it's God-given talent."

Oyelola works out in front of coaches and scouts back in 2021

While much had been said of Trevor Lawrence, Ridley and Doug Pederson's offense, it was the Jags defense that starred behind the likes of Josh Allen and Darious Williams in London over the team's fortnight in town.

"The depth is the main thing that stands out to me, I think we've got an incredible defense," added Oyelola. "We've got a good blend of vets and young guys and I think the sky is the limit for our defense."

Oyelola hopes to be an active part of as much in the not-so-distant future. And more Oyelolas will continue to follow after the NFL announced it will expand practice squads for all 32 teams to include one international player beginning in 2024.

"I think I'm barely scratching the surface. In terms of the preseason that just went compared to last season, again I think I'm night and day," he explains.

"I'm ready to go whenever the Jags need me and that's always going to be my aim, it's a blessing to be on the practice squad but I want more than that and I firmly believe it's going to happen.

"I've just got to be patient and eventually it will come."