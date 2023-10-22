NFL: New England Patriots' Bill Belichick signed long-term deal in offseason

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, 71, signed a multi-year contract extension in the offseason

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick signed a multi-year contract extension during the offseason, according to the NFL Network.

Terms of Belichick's deal were not disclosed, whose Patriots have lost three in a row to fall to 1-5 in the season.

New England have missed the playoffs in two of the past three seasons, leading to questions being raised about his future with the team.

Belichick, 71, has won six Super Bowl titles since becoming the Patriots' head coach in 2000. The Patriots have missed the playoffs just five times in his 23 seasons prior to this campaign.

His 299 regular-season coaching victories - accumulated with the Cleveland Browns (36) and Patriots (263) - see him enter Sunday's games as third all-time in NFL history behind Hall of Fame members Don Shula (328) and George Halas (318).

The Patriots host the Buffalo Bills (4-2) on Sunday in Foxborough, Massachusetts.