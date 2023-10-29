Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins likely out for season due to Achilles injury

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is carted off the field after sustaining an injury against the Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is likely to miss the rest of the NFL season due to an Achilles injury picked up during his team's 24-10 victory against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Cousins walked gingerly to the sideline in the fourth quarter after getting sacked for a second consecutive play, a series that ended with Green Bay's Karl Brooks blocking Greg Joseph's 44-yard field-goal attempt.

The 35-year-old was getting treatment on the sideline during the Packers' ensuing possession, which ended with them losing the ball on downs at the Minnesota 10-yard line.

Backup quarterback Jaren Hall - a rookie fifth-round pick from BYU - entered the game when the Vikings regained possession with 7:15 left in the game.

"We are fearing an Achilles injury," an emotional head coach Kevin O'Connell said after the game. "The severity of that, I do not know at this point."

O'Connell said further testing to confirm the initial diagnosis at Lambeau Field would be completed in the next 24 hours.

"We're thinking about our leader... our guy right now and I'm just so proud of him and way he's played all season," O'Connell said, adding Cousins was given the game ball in the locker room after leading the Vikings to a 4-4 record following an 0-3 start.

Cousins completed 23 of 31 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns before his injury.

The Vikings have no decision on whether Hall or Nick Mullens would start if Cousins is out for the season, but O'Connell said Mullens could be an option moving forward because his back injury has improved.

