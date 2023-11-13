Las Vegas Raiders make it back-to-back wins under Antonio Pierce with Week 10 victory over New York Jets

Aidan O'Connell tossed a seven-yard touchdown pass to fellow rookie Michael Mayer early in the fourth quarter to fuel the Las Vegas Raiders to a 16-12 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday night.

Josh Jacobs rushed for 116 yards for the hosts as well, but his costly fumble set up New York's penultimate drive in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Robert Spillane, however, intercepted Jets quarterback Zach Wilson with 1:14 remaining in the game.

O'Connell, meanwhile, completed 16 of 27 passes for 153 yards and Davante Adams had six catches for 86 yards for the Raiders (now 5-5), who made it back-to-back wins under interim head coach Antonio Pierce.

For the Jets, Wilson completed 23 of 39 passes for 263 yards and rushed for a team-leading 54 yards. Garrett Wilson had nine catches for 93 yards and Greg Zuerlein kicked four field goals, who have lost two straight following a three-game winning streak and drop to 4-5.

Zuerlein and Las Vegas' Daniel Carlson split the game's first six field goals over the first three quarters before the Raiders found the end zone with 14:10 to play in the fourth.

O'Connell rolled to his right before tossing the ball to Mayer, who outjumped Jets safety Jordan Whitehead for his first NFL touchdown reception.

Zuerlein answered with a 45-yard field goal to trim Las Vegas' lead to 16-12 just over two minutes later. Then safety Ashtyn Davis recovered a fumble by Jacobs, setting the stage for a potential New York response.

Jets signal-caller Wilson completed eight passes for 56 yards to reach the Raiders 20-yard line before Spillane stepped in front his attempt toward Allen Lazard to end the threat.

The Raiders punted on their next possession and Wilson connected with tight end Tyler Conklin to move to Las Vegas' 44-yard line with 13 seconds left, only for the 24-year-old's last two attempts to fall incomplete.

Robert Spillane is congratulated by his Raiders team-mates after intercepting a pass from the Jets' Zach Wilson

The Jets scored on their opening possession for the first time this season after Zuerlein drilled a 47-yard field goal, although Carlson answered with a 41-yard field goal on the Raiders' ensuing possession.

Zuerlein booted the Jets back in front with a season-long 53-yard field goal with 1:11 left in the first quarter and added a 30-yarder at 11:48 of the second.

Carlson drilled a season-long 54-yard field goal as the first half expired and a 40-yard boot with 2:36 left in the third quarter to forge a 9-9 tie.

