Joe Burrow: Cincinnati Bengals QB out for season with wrist injury

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been ruled out for the rest of the 2023 season with a wrist injury

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will miss the remainder of the 2023 NFL season due to a wrist injury, head coach Zac Taylor announced on Friday.

Taylor said Burrow likely will need surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist after an MRI on Friday morning revealed the severity of the injury.

The Bengals QB had exited their 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter. He bent over in obvious pain after throwing a four-yard touchdown to Joe Mixon.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Baltimore Ravens from Week 11 of the NFL. Highlights of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Baltimore Ravens from Week 11 of the NFL.

Burrow said he felt a pop in his wrist on the TD pass but was in discomfort before that play, and said after the game that "everything that I've seen so far is that surgery is going to be needed".

The NFL is investigating the team's reporting of Burrow's injury status going into the game. The Bengals had posted and later deleted a video on social media that showed Burrow getting off a team bus with his hand in what appeared to be a soft cast.

Burrow said on Friday he wore a compression sleeve on his wrist but was not injured until Thursday night.

"This is a completely different thing," he said. "It's not uncommon for guys to wear compression sleeves on the plane.

"When you go up to that altitude, things can swell up. This is a completely new injury."

Taylor season of the season-ending injury to his starting quarterback: "Disappointed for Joe.

"You're around this guy every single day. You see what he puts himself through to prepare himself, to make sure he's at his best.

"I told him he's going to have a long career, this is one of the many parts of adversity you're going to go through in your career. I think this team will respond the right way."

The Bengals (5-5) will look to bounce back against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 26, presumably with backup QB Jake Browning under center.

Browning took over for Burrow against the Ravens and completed 8 of 14 passes for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Before exiting, Burrow was 11-for-17 for 101 yards and the touchdown to Mixon. This season, he has has compiled the lowest passer rating since his rookie year in 2020. He has completed 244 of 365 passes (66.8 percent) for 2,309 yards and 15 touchdowns, with six interceptions.

Stream the 2023 NFL season and more with NOW