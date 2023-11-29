NFL Playoff Picture: Standings in AFC and NFC ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas

NFL playoff picture for the 2023 season

Here's a look at the current playoff picture in the NFL as we enter the final few weeks of the 2023 regular season, with postseason places to be won and lost...

AFC

1) Baltimore Ravens (9-3) - AFC North

Remaining fixtures: BYE WEEK, vs Rams (5-6), @ Jaguars (8-3), @ 49ers (8-3), vs Dolphins (8-3), vs Steelers (7-4)

2) Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) - AFC West

Remaining fixtures: @ Packers (5-6), vs Bills (6-6), @ Patriots (2-9), vs Raiders (5-7), vs Bengals (5-6), @ Chargers (4-7)

3) Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) - AFC South

Remaining fixtures: vs Bengals (5-6), @ Browns (7-4), vs Ravens (9-3), @ Buccaneers (4-7), vs Panthers (1-10), @ Titans (4-7)

4) Miami Dolphins (8-3) - AFC East

Remaining fixtures: @ Commanders (4-8), vs Titans (4-7), vs Jets (4-7), vs Cowboys (8-3), @ Ravens (9-3). vs Bills (6-6)

5) Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) - wild card

Remaining fixtures: vs Cardinals (2-10), vs Patriots (2-9), @ Colts (6-5), vs Bengals (5-6), @ Seahawks (6-5), @ Ravens (9-3)

6) Cleveland Browns (7-4) - wild card

Remaining fixtures: @ Rams (5-6), vs Jaguars (8-3), vs Bears (4-8), @ Texans (6-5), vs Jets (4-7), @ Bengals (5-6)

7) Indianapolis Colts (6-5) - wild card

Remaining fixtures: @ Titans (4-7), @ Bengals (5-6), vs Steelers (7-4), @ Falcons (5-6), vs Raiders (5-7), vs Texans (6-5)

In the hunt:

8) Houston Texans (6-5)

9) Denver Broncos (6-5)

10) Buffalo Bills (6-6)

11) Cincinnati Bengals (5-6)

12) Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)

NFC

1) Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) - NFC East

Remaining fixtures: vs 49ers (8-3), @ Cowboys (8-3), @ Seahawks (6-5), vs Giants (4-8), vs Cardinals (2-9), @ Giants (4-8)

2) San Francisco 49ers (8-3) - NFC West

Remaining fixtures: @ Eagles (10-1), vs Seahawks (6-5), @ Cardinals (2-10), vs Ravens (8-3), @ Commanders (4-8), vs Rams (5-6)

3) Detroit Lions (8-3) - NFC North

Remaining fixtures: @ Saints (5-6), @ Bears (4-8), vs Broncos (6-5), @ Vikings (6-6), @ Cowboys (8-3), vs Vikings (6-6)

4) Atlanta Falcons (5-6) - NFC South

Remaining fixtures: @ Jets (4-7), vs Buccaneers (4-7), @ Panthers (1-10), vs Colts (6-5), @ Bears (4-8), @ Saints (5-6)

5) Dallas Cowboys (8-3) - wild card

Remaining fixtures: vs Seahawks (6-5), vs Eagles (10-1), @ Bills (6-6), @ Dolphins (8-3), vs Lions (8-3), @ Commanders (4-8)

6) Seattle Seahawks (6-5) - wild card

Remaining fixtures: @ Cowboys (8-3), @ 49ers (8-3), vs Eagles (10-1), @ Titans (4-7), vs Steelers (7-4), @ Cardinals (2-9)

7) Minnesota Vikings (6-6) - wild card

Remaining fixtures: BYE WEEK, @ Raiders (5-7), @ Bengals (5-6), vs Lions (8-3), vs Packers (5-6), @ Lions (8-3)

In the hunt:

8) Green Bay Packers (5-6)

9) Los Angeles Rams (5-6)

10) New Orleans Saints (5-6)

Who would meet in the playoffs if the season ended now?

Wild Card Weekend:

AFC

Indianapolis Colts (No 7 seed) @ Kansas City Chiefs (No 2)

Cleveland Browns (No 6) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (No 3)

Pittsburgh Steelers (No 5) @ Miami Dolphins (No 4)

NFC

Minnesota Vikings (No 7 seed) @ San Francisco 49ers (No 2)

Seattle Seahawks (No 6) @ Detroit Lions (No 3)

Dallas Cowboys (No 5) @ Atlanta Falcons (No 4)

First-round byes:

AFC

Baltimore Ravens (No 1 seed)

NFC

Philadelphia Eagles (No 1 seed)

