NFL Playoff Picture: Standings in AFC and NFC ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas
Baltimore Ravens (9-3) are the current No 1 seed in the AFC; Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) own the league's best record and top spot in the NFC; which teams will complete the playoff picture over the final few weeks of the NFL regular season?
Last Updated: 28/11/23 11:23pm
Here's a look at the current playoff picture in the NFL as we enter the final few weeks of the 2023 regular season, with postseason places to be won and lost...
AFC
1) Baltimore Ravens (9-3) - AFC North
Remaining fixtures: BYE WEEK, vs Rams (5-6), @ Jaguars (8-3), @ 49ers (8-3), vs Dolphins (8-3), vs Steelers (7-4)
2) Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) - AFC West
Remaining fixtures: @ Packers (5-6), vs Bills (6-6), @ Patriots (2-9), vs Raiders (5-7), vs Bengals (5-6), @ Chargers (4-7)
3) Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) - AFC South
Remaining fixtures: vs Bengals (5-6), @ Browns (7-4), vs Ravens (9-3), @ Buccaneers (4-7), vs Panthers (1-10), @ Titans (4-7)
4) Miami Dolphins (8-3) - AFC East
Remaining fixtures: @ Commanders (4-8), vs Titans (4-7), vs Jets (4-7), vs Cowboys (8-3), @ Ravens (9-3). vs Bills (6-6)
5) Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) - wild card
Remaining fixtures: vs Cardinals (2-10), vs Patriots (2-9), @ Colts (6-5), vs Bengals (5-6), @ Seahawks (6-5), @ Ravens (9-3)
6) Cleveland Browns (7-4) - wild card
Remaining fixtures: @ Rams (5-6), vs Jaguars (8-3), vs Bears (4-8), @ Texans (6-5), vs Jets (4-7), @ Bengals (5-6)
7) Indianapolis Colts (6-5) - wild card
Remaining fixtures: @ Titans (4-7), @ Bengals (5-6), vs Steelers (7-4), @ Falcons (5-6), vs Raiders (5-7), vs Texans (6-5)
In the hunt:
8) Houston Texans (6-5)
9) Denver Broncos (6-5)
10) Buffalo Bills (6-6)
11) Cincinnati Bengals (5-6)
12) Las Vegas Raiders (5-7)
NFC
1) Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) - NFC East
Remaining fixtures: vs 49ers (8-3), @ Cowboys (8-3), @ Seahawks (6-5), vs Giants (4-8), vs Cardinals (2-9), @ Giants (4-8)
2) San Francisco 49ers (8-3) - NFC West
Remaining fixtures: @ Eagles (10-1), vs Seahawks (6-5), @ Cardinals (2-10), vs Ravens (8-3), @ Commanders (4-8), vs Rams (5-6)
3) Detroit Lions (8-3) - NFC North
Remaining fixtures: @ Saints (5-6), @ Bears (4-8), vs Broncos (6-5), @ Vikings (6-6), @ Cowboys (8-3), vs Vikings (6-6)
4) Atlanta Falcons (5-6) - NFC South
Remaining fixtures: @ Jets (4-7), vs Buccaneers (4-7), @ Panthers (1-10), vs Colts (6-5), @ Bears (4-8), @ Saints (5-6)
5) Dallas Cowboys (8-3) - wild card
Remaining fixtures: vs Seahawks (6-5), vs Eagles (10-1), @ Bills (6-6), @ Dolphins (8-3), vs Lions (8-3), @ Commanders (4-8)
6) Seattle Seahawks (6-5) - wild card
Remaining fixtures: @ Cowboys (8-3), @ 49ers (8-3), vs Eagles (10-1), @ Titans (4-7), vs Steelers (7-4), @ Cardinals (2-9)
7) Minnesota Vikings (6-6) - wild card
Remaining fixtures: BYE WEEK, @ Raiders (5-7), @ Bengals (5-6), vs Lions (8-3), vs Packers (5-6), @ Lions (8-3)
In the hunt:
8) Green Bay Packers (5-6)
9) Los Angeles Rams (5-6)
10) New Orleans Saints (5-6)
Who would meet in the playoffs if the season ended now?
Wild Card Weekend:
AFC
Indianapolis Colts (No 7 seed) @ Kansas City Chiefs (No 2)
Cleveland Browns (No 6) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (No 3)
Pittsburgh Steelers (No 5) @ Miami Dolphins (No 4)
NFC
Minnesota Vikings (No 7 seed) @ San Francisco 49ers (No 2)
Seattle Seahawks (No 6) @ Detroit Lions (No 3)
Dallas Cowboys (No 5) @ Atlanta Falcons (No 4)
First-round byes:
AFC
Baltimore Ravens (No 1 seed)
NFC
Philadelphia Eagles (No 1 seed)
