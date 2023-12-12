Green Bay Packers 22-24 New York Giants: Tommy DeVito shines again as Giants score late field goal to end Packers' win streak

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito produced another standout display

Tommy DeVito threw a 32-yard pass to Wan'Dale Robinson to set up Randy Bullock's 37-yard field goal as time expired as the New York Giants beat Green Bay 24-22 on Monday night to hand the Packers their first December loss since Matt LaFleur took over as coach in 2019.

The Giants went 57 yards in eight plays after Jordan Love threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Malik Heath with 1:33 remaining.

Green Bay then tried a two-point conversion but Jayden Reed was stopped by linebacker Bobby Okereke. The go-ahead drive had been set up by a Saquon Barkley fumble.

DeVito rushed for 71 yards in the third straight win for the Giants (5-8). He threw an eight-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Hodgins while leading four scoring drives, two of them capped by Barkley runs of five and one yards. The Giants defense forced three turnovers on the day.

Stats leaders:

Green Bay Packers

Passing: Jordan Love, 25/39, 218 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Jordan Love, 25/39, 218 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT Rushing: AJ Dillon, 15 carries, 53 yards

AJ Dillon, 15 carries, 53 yards Receiving: Tucker Kraft, 4 catches, 64 yards

New York Giants

Passing: Tommy DeVito, 17/21, 158 yards, 1 TD

Tommy DeVito, 17/21, 158 yards, 1 TD Rushing: Saquon Barkley, 20 carries, 86 yards, 2 TDs

Saquon Barkley, 20 carries, 86 yards, 2 TDs Tommy DeVito, 10 carries, 71 yards

Receiving: Wan'Dale Robinson, 6 catches, 79 yards

Reed scored on a 16-yard run and Anders Carlson kicked field goals of 36, 32 and 48 yards for the Packers (6-7), who had won three in a row. Green Bay dropped to 16-1 in December under LaFleur.

DeVito finished 17 of 21 for 158 yards. He had a 26-yard run that set up Barkley's one-yard TD in the third quarter, before Hodgins' touchdown made it 21-13.

The Packers led 10-7 at halftime on Carlson's 36-yarder with 13 seconds left. The drive was kept alive early by a 27-yard pass interference against Cor'Dale Flott.

Green Bay and New York scored touchdowns on consecutive series early in the game.

Wide receiver Reed found the end zone on a 16-yard sweep late in the first quarter, one play after Love hit running back AJ Dillon on a 35-yard pass play.

Barkley's five-yard scoring run then came one play after the running back took a direct snap and handed off to Robinson for a 32-yard run.

Barkley gave New York its first lead, going in from the one a play after DeVito had lifted the crowd a 26-yard scamper.

Scoring summary

What did they say?

Giants head coach Brian Daboll on quarterback DeVito: "I know it's probably not easy for him being that he's from around here. I kind of know how that goes. So there's a lot on your plate and you got to keep the main thing, the main thing which is football. He had four games. I'm proud of him. He's put a lot of work in since really since he got here."

Packers quarterback Jordan Love: "It's definitely disappointing. Just look at what we got in front of us but we have to take it one week at a time. We had plenty of opportunities to win that game. We didn't execute good enough. It's disappointing for sure."

What next?

The Packers are back at Lambeau Field next weekend to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7), while the Giants are on the road against the New Orleans Saints (6-7).

