Green Bay 33-10 Minnesota Vikings: Packers take control of playoff destiny

The Green Bay Packers took control of their own playoff destiny as they beat the Minnesota Vikings 33-10.

Jordan Love threw for three touchdowns and ran for another while Aaron Jones rushed for 120 yards as the Packers moved to 8-8 and ahead of the Seattle Seahawks in the race for the final NFC wildcard spot.

Victory over the Chicago Bears in their final game of the regular season will seal a playoff berth.

Love went 24 for 33 for 256 yards in what was surely the finest game of his first year as the starter in the post-Aaron Rodgers era.

Last season, Rodgers and the Packers lost a win-and-in finale at home to Detroit and missed the playoffs.

"It's an awesome vibe in the locker room, but at the same time everyone's focused on what we've got in front of us," Love said.

The Vikings (7-9) benched another turnover-prone quarterback after an interception and a fumble by Jaren Hall in the first half were converted into touchdowns by the Packers. Nick Mullens took over for Hall for the second half, the fifth time the Vikings have switched quarterbacks since Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles tendon in the fourth quarter of a 24-10 win at Green Bay on October 29.

"That's the life we live," Mullens said. "As a quarterback in the NFL, you work as hard as you can. It's a long journey, things will happen. You try to play your best and try to do your best for the team."

A prime-time game between these border-state rivals always generates plenty of energy in the stadium.

Cousins got the party off to a rowdy start when he - wearing a thick gold chain around his neck - and his son ripped off their shirts to lead the crowd in the "Skol!" chant and blow the Gjallarhorn. The "Go Pack Go!" serenades quickly joined the soundtrack, though, and this became quite the New Year's Eve blowout.

Hall's off-target throw in the first quarter glanced off Johnny Mundt - in an elevated role after the season-ending knee injury to Pro Bowl tight end TJ Hockenson - into the hands of Corey Ballentine for an interception. Love's 33-yard touchdown pass to Reed came two plays later.

Preston Smith's strip-sack of Hall with 26 seconds left before halftime sealed the deal. Karl Brooks recovered at the Minnesota 37, and the Love-to-Reed connection got Green Bay in the end zone three plays after that for a 23-3 lead.

Both of Reed's scores belong on the season highlight reel. Love did the work on the first one with the prettiest pass of the game to hit Reed in stride on a post route. Reed did the heavy lifting on the second by running a crossing route, dodging two tacklers after the catch and dragging another defender into the end zone.

Reed hurt his chest on that play and didn't return for the second half. With Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks already sidelined by injuries, the Packers have some depth concern at wide receiver after Samori Toure also left in the fourth quarter.

What they said

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said: "[Jordan Love] is playing at an incredibly high level. I'm super happy for him, because he's put in a ton of work to get to this point.

"I really think the sky is the limit for us. He's just showing a glimpse of what he can ultimately be."

Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said: "Ultimately, what we've got to find a way to do is, regardless of what we try to do with the plan, whether we try to simplify it, whether we try to use tempo, use different aspects of our offense, the quarterback position, the decision we'll make, will be based upon that position putting our group in a place to try to move the football and have success.

"We did not do that tonight and we'll look at it. I think all options are on the table."