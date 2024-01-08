Bill Belichick: New England Patriots head coach to discuss future with owner Robert Kraft

Is this farewell for New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick?

Bill Belichick coached what could mark his final game in charge of the New England Patriots on Sunday, before declining to discuss his future amid mounting uncertainty over whether or not he will remain in Foxboro in 2024.

The 71-year-old is coming off a career-worst 4-13 record in his 24th campaign as head coach after his side suffered a 17-3 defeat to the New York Jets on the final day of the regular season.

Belichick's future has been a season-long talking point as speculation points towards the end for one of the greatest coaching tenures in NFL history, across which he led the Patriots to six Super Bowl rings and 18 playoff visits.

"As far as the future goes, I'll sit down with Robert (Kraft), as I do every year at some point at the end of the season, and we will talk about things as we always do - I'm sure that will happen," Belichick told reporters in his opening statement after Sunday's defeat. "But that's really about all I have to say about that right now because there's nothing else to talk about."

Belichick followed up by swerving any further questions regarding his future, as has been the case for much of the season.

"It's disappointing the way the game finished," he replied, when asked whether he believed he would be coaching the team next season.

"It was a disappointing year for all of us - players, coaches, staff, the entire organisation," he later added. "Not anything that any of us are in any way content with, but it is what it is."

The Patriots have missed out on the playoffs for two successive seasons for the first time under Belichick, who was appointed head coach in 2000. They have now only reached the postseason twice in the last five years, losing in the wild card round on both occasions following their last Super Bowl triumph at the end of 2018.

Belichick is currently ranked third on the all-time list of career wins by a head coach, 16 behind George Halas and 26 behind Don Shula's 328.

Should his time with the Patriots be over, Belichick could yet fill one of the open vacancies elsewhere in the league in his bid to close in on Shula's record.

The Los Angeles Chargers post has emerged as one possibility following the mid-season firing of Brandon Staley, with the presence of Justin Herbert promising the kind of franchise quarterback Belichick has failed to acquire in New England since the departure of Tom Brady.

While continuing to scoot around his future, Belichick did hint that he remains keen to continue coaching.

"I enjoy coaching, I still like coaching the team," he said. "I like preparing the team, game-planning, coaching on Sundays. But the results weren't good and none of us are happy with those."

With their 4-13 record, the Patriots occupy the third overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft behind the Washington Commanders and the Chicago Bears, who are faced with a decision to make over the future of quarterback Justin Fields.

It thrusts New England into the running to take one of the lead play-callers, with USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye leading the class.