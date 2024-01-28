Kansas City Chiefs 17-10 Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Mahomes guides champions to fourth Super Bowl in last five years

He did it again. They did it again. They were doubted; they cared not for doubts. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in the last five years after shattering the dreams of Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens with a 17-10 victory in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Jackson threw an end zone interception while chasing the game in the fourth quarter and Zay Flowers lost a fumble at the Chiefs goalline as a battle of the league's elite quarterbacks evolved into a battle between the Ravens' play-caller and Steve Spagnuolo's phenomenal Kansas City defense.

Travis Kelce and Isiah Pacheco each scored first-half touchdowns as the defending Super Bowl champions built a defining 17-7 advantage at the break on their way to booking a spot in Las Vegas, where they will face the winner of the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions in the NFC title matchup.

Mahomes finished 30 of 39 passing for 241 yards and a score as he and the Chiefs now look to become the first team since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004 to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

Kelce meanwhile continued to make a name for himself in the record books with 11 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown, surpassing the great Jerry Rice for most postseason receptions in NFL history.

Lamar Jackson throws away a vital touchdown opportunity with an interception in the endzone before slamming his helmet on the sideline in frustration.

Trailing 17-7 with seven minutes remaining, Jackson was intercepted by Deon Bush while forcing a dangerous throw to his tight end Isaiah Likely at the back of the end zone, prompting Baltimore's quarterback to slam his helmet in frustration amid a game of costly mistakes from the hosts.

The Ravens were inches away from making it a one-score game in the third quarter when L'Jarius Sneed continued his sparkling campaign by punching the ball out of the hands of Flowers as the rookie attempted to dive for the goalline, with the Chiefs recovering in the end zone for a touchback.

It capped a turbulent drive for the first-round pick, who had cost his team 15 yards after being flagged for taunting Sneed following a 54-yard catch that would have set the Ravens up at the 10-yard line.

Baltimore Ravens' Zay Flowers cut his hand in frustration after he was denied a touchdown when L'Jarius Sneed knocked the ball out of his hands

Baltimore's messy day continued on the Chiefs' ensuing drive as Jadeveon Clowney's roughing the passer penalty extended a drive that eventually chewed four valuable minutes off the clock.

Justin Tucker's 43-yard field goal with 2.34 remaining kept the Ravens alive, until Mahomes delivered one final sucker-punch with a 32-yard pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling to ice the game on third-and-nine.

What had been billed by Jackson as a heavyweight bout wasted little time in delivering its first wave of jabs as Kelce out-wrestled All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton in the corner of the end zone to haul in a 19-yard touchdown strike that would cap the Chiefs' 10-play 86-yard opening drive.

A visibly emotional Baltimore Ravens team consoled one another as they suffered a 17-10 AFC Championship defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The makings of an epic had been teased earlier in the possession when Mahomes dared to float a pass towards his star tight end on a crossing route on fourth-and-one, Kelce leaping to make the 13-yard grab on Hamilton as the pair ignited their fascinating game-long duel.

Back came Baltimore. Back came Lamar. The Ravens were level on the very next drive when their probable MVP quarterback extended the play amid a chaotic backfield before heaving a 30-yard end zone strike to Zay Flowers, having moments earlier converted on fourth-and-one with a 21-yard burst that had threatened to become a house call were it not for L'Jarius Sneed.

Patrick Mahomes finds trusty tight-end Travis Kelce for an opening drive touchdown in their AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens

The Chiefs reverted to the run in a bid to restore control of the clock, a 16-play 75-yard marathon march lasting nine minutes and culminating in Pacheco's two-yard rushing score.

Kansas City had the opportunity to extend their advantage when they recovered a fumble from Jackson, only to turn it over on downs after Pacheco was stuffed on fourth-and-one from the Ravens' 13-yard line.

Jackson magic followed as he scurried to catch and carry his own deflected pass for 13 yards in a drive that would come up empty, before Harrison Butker tacked on a 52-yard field goal to make it 17-7 at the break.

For Jackson and the Ravens it would serve as yet another painful playoff exit after they had entered the postseason as the AFC's No 1 seed and the consensus Super Bowl favourites.

For the Chiefs, it was the extension of a drastic turn in form since the start of the playoffs after a season of struggles on offense that had contributed to them losing four of six games in a stretch from the end of November to Christmas Day. Playing in their sixth straight AFC Championship Game, they found a way yet again.

Stats leaders:

Kansas City Chiefs

Passing: Patrick Mahomes, 30/39, 241 yards, 1 TD

Patrick Mahomes, 30/39, 241 yards, 1 TD Rushing: Isiah Pacheco, 24 carries, 68 yards, 1 TD

Isiah Pacheco, 24 carries, 68 yards, 1 TD Receiving: Travis Kelce, 11 catches, 116 yards, 1 TD

Baltimore Ravens

Passing: Lamar Jackson, 20/37, 272 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Lamar Jackson, 20/37, 272 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT Rushing: Lamar Jackson, 8 carries, 54 yards

Lamar Jackson, 8 carries, 54 yards Receiving: Zay Flowers, 5 catches, 115 yards, 1 TD

Score summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Chiefs 7-0 Ravens Patrick Mahomes 19-yard TD pass to Travis Kelce (extra point) Chiefs 7-7 Ravens Lamar Jackson 30-yard TD pass to Zay Flowers (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Chiefs 14-7 Ravens Isiah Pacheco two-yard rushing TD (extra point) Chiefs 17-7 Ravens Harrison Butker 52-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Chiefs 17-10 Ravens Justin Tucker 43-yard field goal

What was said?

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes: "It's been a heck of a year, we're not done yet, but this is the way to get there. We've been underdogs for the last few games, but we never feel like underdogs and we've got a lot of guys who know how to win."

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce: "The Chiefs are still the Chiefs. And believe it - you've got to fight for your right to party! Believe it, baby, we're going to Las Vegas."

Sky Sports NFL's Ndamukong Suh: "They showed the reason they should be in the Super Bowl because they were calm, collected, and their composure was right there when they needed plays."

Sky Sports NFL's Jason Bell: "They've got the best quarterback in the league and that's what's important. They had to change, they had to evolve, and they're playing their best football at the moment."

What's next?

The Chiefs move on to face one of the San Francisco 49ers or Detroit Lions at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Sunday February 11. Build-up begins at 10pm live on Sky Sports NFL ahead of kickoff at 11.30pm from Allegiant Stadium.