Taylor Swift donates $100,000 to victim of Kansas City shooting

The shooting took place at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

Taylor Swift has donated $100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was killed in the Kansas City shootings earlier this week.

Two donations of $50,000 were made in the musician's name and US publication Variety has confirmed with representatives that they were legitimately from Swift, who is the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce.

The GoFundMe page was set up with the aim of raising $75,000 to benefit Lopez-Galvan's family - Mike, her husband of 22 years and two children Marc and Adriana.

It has already raised closing on $230,000 with more than 2,000 donations made.

Lopez-Galvan was killed on Wednesday when the Chiefs were celebrating their third Super Bowl victory in the last five years. More than 20 others were injured when an altercation, believed to involve at least three parties, ended in shots being fired near the city's Union Station.

Image: A large crowd had gathered to celebrate the Super Bowl victory

Videos posted to X, formerly Twitter, show Chiefs fans running away from Union Station after the ceremony had ended.

President Biden condemns gun violence in powerful statement

US President Joe Biden released a statement following the tragedy, calling for an end to gun violence.

It read: "The Super Bowl is the most unifying event in America. Nothing brings more of us together. And the celebration of a Super Bowl win is a moment that brings a joy that can't be matched to the winning team and their supporters. For this joy to be turned to tragedy today in Kansas City cuts deep in the American soul.

Image: A law enforcement officer looks around the scene after the incident

"Today's events should move us, shock us, shame us into acting. What are we waiting for? What else do we need to see? How many more families need to be torn apart?

"It is time to act. That's where I stand. And I ask the country to stand with me. To make your voice heard in Congress so we finally act to ban assault weapons, to limit high-capacity magazines, strengthen background checks, keep guns out of the hands of those who have no business owning them or handling them.

"We know what we have to do, we just need the courage to do it.

"Today, on a day that marks six years since the Parkland shooting, we learned that three police officers were shot in the line of duty in Washington, DC and another school shooting took place at Benjamin Mays High School in Atlanta. Yesterday marked one year since the shooting at Michigan State University. We've now had more mass shootings in 2024 than there have been days in the year.

Image: Police respond to the scene in Kansas City

"The epidemic of gun violence is ripping apart families and communities every day. Some make the news. Much of it doesn't. But all of it is unacceptable. We have to decide who we are as a country. For me, we're a country where people should have the right to go to school, to go to church, to walk the street - and to attend a Super Bowl celebration - without fear of losing your life to gun violence.

"Jill [the First Lady] and I pray for those killed and injured today in Kansas City, and for our country to find the resolve to end this senseless epidemic of gun violence tearing us at the seams."