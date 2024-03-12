Derrick Henry: Running back set to join Baltimore Ravens on two-year deal

Free agent running back Derrick Henry is signing a two-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday.

The $16m deal can be worth up to $20m, including $9m fully guaranteed in the first year with the Ravens, per reports.

Henry appeared to confirm the news on Twitter, writing "Flock Nation I swear it's up !"

Henry, 30, was named to his fourth Pro Bowl in five years after leading the NFL in carries (280) in 17 games last season with the Tennessee Titans. He rushed for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns - his fifth season of more than 1,000 yards, including 2,027 in 2020 when he was named a first-team All-Pro.

The Ravens had Henry on their radar last season, however their attempts to acquire the two-time rushing champion prior to the trade deadline were unsuccessful. Now, Henry will join two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson on a team that led the league with 2,661 yards rushing last season.

The addition of Henry for Baltimore came a day after Gus Edwards agreed to a reported two-year, $7m deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. Fellow running back J.K. Dobbins also is a free agent.

Henry has rushed 9,502 yards and 90 touchdowns on the ground in 119 career games (88 starts) with the Titans. The 2015 Heisman Trophy recipient was selected by Tennessee in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

As for the Titans, they agreed to a three-year contract with former Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard on Monday.