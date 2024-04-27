2024 NFL Draft review: Michael Penix Jr heads to Atlanta Falcons in shock Draft move

The Atlanta Falcons produced the biggest surprise of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night as they selected quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick - but why?

Penix guided the Washington Huskies to the College National Championship during his final year at college, but lands in Atlanta little over a month since the Falcons made Kirk Cousins their new starting quarterback by signing him to a four-year, $180m contract during free agency.

Having been tipped to address their pass rush early in the first round, the Falcons instead sought an apparent contingency plan for Cousins.

Speaking on a Draft edition of Inside the Huddle, Sky Sports NFL expert Jeff Reinebold questioned the decision.

"I was surprised, Penix was my fourth-rated quarterback, but I didn't think he would go at eighth," said Reinebold. "They must obviously have a succession plan for what's going to happen after Kirk Cousins, but the fact they didn't notify Kirk Cousins they would draft this guy is a faux pas in my eyes.

"These are extremely competitive, big ego-driven guys and they're the face of the franchise.

"You remember the tough situation in Green Bay with Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, it's been this way a number of places, you have to pay respect to your starter.

"I think Penix is a great player, if you talk about him being the future, the issue is he's 23-years-old and has had four-season ending injuries in his career."

At 23, Penix is typically older than most rookie quarterbacks that enter the NFL and is poised to spend multiple years sitting behind the famously-durable Cousins, who was brought in to guide one of the league's most talented skill position groups towards contention.

"Kirk is highly competitive, he could play three or four more years and then you go to a 26/27-year-old quarterback as your succession plan," Reinebold continued. "If he was J.J. McCarthy who is 21, you could see it, but I don't see it, even though I love Michael Penix.

With Cousins and a talent-rich receiver room in place, the Falcons had looked primed to strengthen a defense lacking recognised pass rushers at the top of the Draft. They did, however, welcome Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro and Washington defensive end Bralen Trice on day two.

Penix led Washington to a 14-1 record in 2023 while completing 363 of 555 passes for a nation-high 4,903 yards and 36 touchdowns to 11 interceptions on his way to finishing second in Heisman Trophy voting and winning the Maxwell Award recognising the College Football Player of the Year.

"I had him rated before J.J. McCarthy and before Bo Nix, nobody in the Draft throws the deep ball as well as he does," said Reinebold. "Will that be Atlanta's offense? Will they be a deep ball offense?

"He's not an out-of-the-pocket player, he isn't a guy that will create out the pocket. If you can get to him he doesn't function well when he has to improvise.

"All you have to do is watch Rome Odunze's film, his ball-placement on deep balls is incredible."

