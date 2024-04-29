Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell wounded in shooting, out of hospital

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was one of 10 people injured in the incident, according to media reports from Florida; Dell has been released from hospital after suffering a "minor wound"

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell suffered a "minor" injury in a shooting just after midnight on Sunday, the NFL team have confirmed.

"We have been made aware that Tank Dell was a victim of a shooting in Sanford last night," the Texans said in a statement.

"He sustained a minor wound but has been released from the hospital and he is in good spirits.

"We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate but we ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the incident."

Dell was one of 10 people wounded in a shooting outside of a nightclub, according to media reports from Florida. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said none of the victims' injuries are life-threatening.

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted homicide and other charges.

The venue said in a Facebook post that it was rented out for a private event Saturday night and the owners are still gathering information.

Dell, 24, is a native of nearby Daytona Beach. He had a strong rookie season in 2023, with 47 receptions for 709 yards and seven touchdowns over his first 11 games (eight starts), but he suffered a broken leg early in a Week 12 game against Denver and missed the rest of the season.