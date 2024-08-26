Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb agrees four-year $136m contract extension

CeeDee Lamb has agreed a four-year, $136m contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys following long-running negotiations over the wide receiver's future.

NFL Network reported that Lamb will receive $100m in guaranteed money and a $38m signing bonus, with his new deal making him the second-highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Justin Jefferson made history earlier this offseason when the Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver agreed a four-year, $140m deal, earning him $35m per year.

Lamb quashed any doubts over his ability to rise as a No 1 weapon in Dallas last season when he made 135 catches for 1,749 yards, both single-season team records, and 12 touchdowns.

It marked a third successive 1,000 yards campaign since he put up 935 yards as a rookie in 2020, Lamb having arrived as the 17th overall pick out of Oklahoma.

Lamb has been away from the team since OTAs this summer while attempting to iron out a new deal, the process of which ran into an awkward snag when owner Jerry Jones told reporters he did not have "any urgency to get it done" at the beginning of August.

Urgency or not, it is done. With the new deal the Cowboys tie down their star weapon ahead of another expectation-ridden season, one in which head coach Mike McCarthy faces further pressure after January's disappointing playoff exit to the Green Bay Packers.

Quarterback Dak Prescott also remains in wait of a new deal as he enters a contract year, the no-trade clause in his current deal leaving him primed to hit free agency in 2025.

Star pass rusher Micah Parsons, who has 40.5 sacks over three seasons since entering the NFL, is meanwhile due a pay-day of his own. How much impact Lamb's extension, and a potential Prescott extension, might have on that remains to be seen.