Louis Rees-Zammit signs with Jacksonville Jaguars after Kansas City Chiefs release

Louis Rees-Zammit has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as he continues his pursuit of an opportunity in the NFL.

The former Welsh rugby star was waived by the Kansas City Chiefs this week after missing out on a spot in the team's 53-man roster, having spent training camp with the Super Bowl champions after coming through the International Player Pathway programme.

He will now join up with the Jaguars' practice squad, lining up a potential return to the UK when Jacksonville play back-to-back games in London in October.

NFL teams are typically granted 16 slots on their practice squad, with an additional 17th spot created for international players.

In signing for the Jaguars' practice squad Rees-Zammit would need to be elevated to the active roster in order to be eligible to play during the regular season.

The 22-year-old worked out as a running back with the Chiefs throughout camp but took snaps out of the backfield, at wide receiver and on punt and kick returns while featuring in all three pre-season games.

He announced in January he had decided to step away from professional rugby in order to join the NFL's International Player Pathway programme, later signing a three-year contract with the Chiefs.

