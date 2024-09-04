Aaron Rodgers plots Super Bowl charge ahead of New York Jets return after injury heartbreak

Aaron Rodgers admits he "is on the last couple of holes" of his NFL career but believes he is capable of guiding the New York Jets to a long-awaited Super Bowl this season.

The four-time MVP quarterback is primed for what he hopes to be his first full uninterrupted campaign with the Jets after suffering a year-ending Achilles injury just four plays into his debut against the Buffalo Bills in Week One last season.

It would prove a nightmare start following an offseason in which his arrival from the Green Bay Packers had fuelled Jets optimism of a return to the playoffs for the first time since 2010, and perhaps even a first Super Bowl since 1968.

Rodgers' debut had been greeted by a laser light show and hip hop artist Method Man announcing his name as he raced out to a raucous MetLife Stadium atmosphere while holding the American flag. It was the scene from a movie, only for disaster to strike.

"They just had a great offseason. Lot of change, new city to play in, new city to visit. Incredible first night, carrying the flag out, Monday Night Football. So it was definitely a devastating, heart-breaking night," Rodgers told Sky Sports.

"But in a lot of ways, I'm thankful for the lessons that I learned. Obviously, I would love to have had it gone differently from night one, but you know, sometimes in those low moments you learn a lot about yourself. So I'm thankful for the lessons, as much as I would have loved for things to be a lot different."

Rodgers previously suggested he does not fear retirement during his time with the Packers, though exited the field on that Monday night praying he had not taken his final snap.

He had been brought in to reinvigorate and repurpose a Jets franchise riding the NFL's longest active losing streak. This could not be the end.

"I don't want to end being carted out, and the last images of me hobbling around trying to get an X-ray on my ankle, praying that it was some sort of ankle injury and not Achilles," he said. "Even though, in the back of my mind when it happened, I knew what it was.

"I obviously had never had that injury before, but I knew that it was significant and substantial. It would be a long time until I got back. That night I just went to sleep and was just praying that wasn't the last time that I took to the field, and so I set my sights on a comeback as quick as possible.

"Thankful to be back in the jersey and practise, running around, throwing, doing all the things I know I'm capable of doing."

In many ways, it has re-lit the fire for Rodgers and a team that believes it has a roster worthy of competing for a Championship, having seen as much go unrewarded in 2023.

Robert Saleh's side finished 7-10 behind the struggles of Zach Wilson at quarterback, the hope now being that Rodgers represents something of a final jigsaw piece.

"I think it's all the things, it's feisty, it's hungry, it's excited for the challenge and knowing that these moments are fleeting, you never know what play is going to be last, and I'm still fighting back Father Time and trying to play a few more seasons," said Rodgers.

"Everything I did this offseason was to be able to play every game now, some of that's out of your control, and there's going to be steps and hits that you don't know are coming.

"You just pray that you can survive them, get through them and get on to the next one."

For Rodgers it awaits as season No 20 in the NFL and his latest pursuit of a second Super Bowl ring having led the Packers to glory at the end of the 2010 campaign, since which he has been beaten in four NFC Championship Games.

The success rate for starting quarterbacks aged 40 and above is historically slim, though Rodgers remains confident in his ability to challenge the best within a talent-rich conference.

"I'm on the last couple holes," he added. "I said back nine, it's strange because I don't feel like and I don't wake up and think I'm 40. I just think I'm still playing football. And this keeps, this kind of keeps you young. I feel like I'm going to work with the 20 year olds. I'm twice their age.

"Some of these people might have parents that are about my age. I'm closer in age to most of the coaches and the players, so it's a different experience. But I don't feel old mentally, physically. Some days I do. I feel differently than I did when I was messing around. And I could stay up late and eat a bunch of crappy food and wake up and not think twice about it.

"You have to kind of have a little different approach to your health and wellness, the older you get, to be able to stay as young as you possibly can.

"I appreciate so many things about the game, but one of them is I feel young when I'm around the guys, when I'm out there, mixing up with them in a practice and the things I can do on the field. I'm not going to run really fast but I feel like I can still throw it anywhere I want."

Rodgers admits there is some rust; it would be unusual had there not been after a year on the sidelines. Come Monday night, he is hopeful it will feel like he was never away.

He retakes the reins within an offense led by young stars at running back and wide receiver in Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson, having also seen the Jets bolster their offensive line in the offseason with the addition of starting tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses and first-round draft pick Olu Fashanu.

"I think the feeling is that everybody knows, in training camp, there's 32 teams playing, but there's not 32 teams that can win the championship," he said. "I've said in the past six to eight, maybe it's eight to 12 teams that could be there in the end, obviously there's some things that go into that. There's obviously injuries that can happen, and hot streaks and cold streaks.

"But in the end, it's usually the best teams that are there, and there's usually, six to 12, eight to 12 of those teams. And whether you want to admit it or not, in camp, everybody kind of knows in the back of their mind whether or not they're one of those eight to 12 teams."

Among the primary selling points when it came to Rodgers joining the Jets had been one of the league's most talented defenses, which under the coaching of Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich ranked third in yards and EPA/play last season.

Couple that with a returning Rodgers and the Jets believe they can be contenders.

"We are one of those eight to 12 teams," Rodgers continued. "Everybody knows it. Our defense is going to be a top-10 defense, for sure. Offensively, we have the ability and the talent to be a top-10 offense, so we're going to be there come December.

"We're playing for a spot in the playoffs, and then once we get in, we'll be playing for a spot in that final two. So I love our chances and know it's going to be a successful season for us.

"Obviously, we're praying for some good health, but we have the talent and ability to be one of the last two teams standing."

