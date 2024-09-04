Ndamukong Suh: Super Bowl champion to join Sky Sports NFL coverage in 2024 season

Sky Sports is delighted to announce that Super Bowl champion Ndamukong Suh will return for a second year as he joins the NFL coverage once again to offer his expert insight on the road to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

The five-time Pro Bowl and three-time first-team All-Pro defensive tackle returns in Week Two as the team broadcast live from Minnesota when the Vikings host the San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Suh will then be back from Week Five to Week Eight alongside Neil Reynolds, Phoebe Schecter and Jason Bell, before being due to return for the playoffs and Super Bowl LIX.

"I'm definitely excited," said Suh. "Neil, J Bell and Phoebe were excellent to participate and work with last season. I love being in the UK and spending time discussing the NFL and breaking down all the action.

"I really enjoy sharing and teaching the game of football - whether it is a mentorship relationship where I'm teaching a young guy how to play the game or train and prepare to be a professional or I'm helping someone generally understand the game of football and the nuances, it's something I always make time for.

"The rules change all the time, and there are hundreds of rules that change throughout a year, let alone in season and out of season, with all the different committees that the NFL has.

"They just recently changed the kickoff rule, so there are always interesting nuances to stay on top of and that impact the way the game is played and digested."

Suh has registered 600 tackles and 71.5 sacks as well as winning a Super Bowl across 13 seasons in the NFL, during which he has played for five teams after being drafted by the Detroit Lions as the No 2 overall pick in 2010.

He featured as part of the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that lifted the Lombardi Trophy after defeating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at the end of the 2020 season.

It marked one of three Super Bowl appearances, with Suh having also represented the Los Angeles Rams team that were beaten by the New England Patriots in 2018/19 and the Philadelphia Eagles side that played out a thriller against the Chiefs at Super Bowl LVII the season before last.

Suh became a seamless fit during his first season as part of the Sky Sports team, whether it was offering expert analysis of football's Xs and Os or consoling a despairing Jason Bell during the Dallas Cowboys' shock playoff defeat to the Green Bay Packers.

"I love giving J Bell a hard time and he takes it with great grace," added Suh. "We have a very brotherly relationship and even though I am younger than him, I see myself as the older brother most of the time. It's always fun to give him a hard time - we work well together."

While Sky Sports may have snapped up his services, Suh has not closed the door on a return to the league after drawing interest from teams down the stretch of last season.

"I think a lot of the teams understand that if I'm going to come back and play, it's going to be during the meat of the season where we know there's a good chance to make it into the playoffs and I can add value and be able to take them over the hump," said Suh.

"I got plenty of calls last year, from teams that were either in the Super Bowl or were on the cusp of getting into the Super Bowl, maybe a game or two away, and so my phone number is always available. Usually you have to wait until November to be able to have those true conversations."

