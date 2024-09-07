Jordan Love injury: Green Bay Packers quarterback ruled out for '3-6 weeks' after MCL injury suffered in season opener

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will miss 'three to six weeks' after suffering an injury in the team's season opener against Philadelphia, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

There were initial fears Love had torn his ACL after being caught between two tackling Eagles defenders on the final drive of the Packers' 34-29 loss in Brazil.

However, the injury is believed to be an MCL sprain, which does not require surgery.

Love completed 17 of 34 passes for 260 yards with two touchdowns and an interception against Philadelphia, and season-long expectations are high for the fifth-year quarterback.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Green Bay Packers vs the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil in Week One of the NFL season

He exploded last year in his first as a full-time starter with 4,159 passing yards and 32 touchdowns, leading the Packers to an upset win over Dallas in his playoff debut before losing to eventual NFC champions San Francisco.

Love signed a four-year, $220m extension in July.

Backup quarterback Malik Willis - acquired from Tennessee for a seventh-round pick this offseason - will likely start in Green Bay's home opener against Indianapolis next week.

Watch the Atlanta Falcons take on the Pittsburgh Steelers from 6pm live on Sky Sports on Sunday September 8, followed by the Dallas Cowboys at the Cleveland Browns from 9.25pm and the Los Angeles Rams at the Detroit Lions at 1.20am Monday morning. Also stream with NOW.