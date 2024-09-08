Tyreek Hill: Miami Dolphins wide receiver detained by police for traffic incident ahead of NFL season opener

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill was briefly detained by police after being pulled over for a 'traffic incident' on his way to their opening match of the NFL season.

The wide receiver was seen on videos posted to the social media site X, formerly Twitter, laying face down on the ground, close to the Hard Rock Stadium, as officers placed his hands behind his back and appeared to put handcuffs on him.

Hill was released soon after and is available to feature for the Dolphins later on Sunday, with his agent Drew Rosenhaus telling ESPN that he was detained for a "traffic violation" and described the handling of the incident as "unnecessary".

Image: Tyreek Hill was arrested on his way to Miami Dolphins' season opener

In a statement released on X, Miami Dolphins said: "This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police.

"He has since been released. Several team-mates saw the incident and stopped to offer support.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today's game."

Hill's agent criticises "absurd" incident

Rosenhaus revealed that Dolphins head of security Drew Brooks, along with teammates Calais Campbell and Jonnu Smith, were there to support Hill after his incident with police.

Speaking to the NFL Network's "GameDay LIVE!" programme, Rosenhaus added: "It's very upsetting, as Tyreek's agent, to see the way that he was treated.

"I wasn't there when he was stopped, but to see my client in handcuffs, some of the video that we're seeing is unnecessary. There's no reason that Tyreek should have been treated that way.

"Tyreek is okay. He's very upset, but he's okay. He'll focus, he'll do what he has to do today.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Sky Sports NFL channel returns to take you all the way to Super Bowl LIX.

"Tyreek said he was just pulling into the stadium and it's a legal situation, so I'm not going to get into a lot of the details, but he felt like things got way out of hand. We'll be talking to his legal representation and there will be an investigation.

"This shouldn't happen to a player entering his home stadium. It's just absurd. I'm sorry for Tyreek and while not pointing fingers, something obviously happened that shouldn't have relative to the police officers on the scene."

Sky Sports has reached out to Miami Police Department for comment.

Follow the 2024 NFL season live on Sky Sports! Stream the NFL and more top sport with NOW.