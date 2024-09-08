Dak Prescott: Dallas Cowboys quarterback agrees four-year, $240m deal to become highest-paid player in NFL history

Dak Prescott has agreed a new four-year $240m contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Prescott's extension arrived just hours before the Cowboys' opening game of the season against the Cleveland Browns and included $231m in guaranteed money as well as an $80m signing bonus, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday.

The deal locks down Prescott in Dallas through the 2028 campaign and sees the Cowboys tie down another of its prized assets after handing star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb a four-year $136m contract ahead of the new season.

Prescott's new deal will leapfrog that of Jordan Love, Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence in making him the league's highest-paid player based on annual money.

The 31-year-old finished second in MVP voting last season as he spearheaded the league's No 1-ranked scoring offense with 36 touchdown passes.

But again he and Dallas found themselves under immense scrutiny come January as they suffered a shock playoff elimination against the Green Bay Packers.

The Cowboys remain in search of their first Super Bowl appearance since they won Super Bowl XXX against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the end of the 1995 season.

His new deal is the second extension Prescott has signed with the franchise following his four-year $160m deal in 2021, and quashes any prospect of the 2016 fourth-round draft pick hitting free agency next year.

