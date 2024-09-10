2024 NFL Fantasy Football waiver wire: Week Two options as Isaiah Likely rises among Lamar Jackson's favourite targets

We guide you through some of the top NFL Fantasy Football waiver wire targets ahead of Week Two in the 2024 season...

Isaiah Likely - TE, Baltimore Ravens

Isaiah Likely may have been punished for having big feet (and black cleats) at the death, but his performance against the Kansas City Chiefs on opening night pointed to an enhanced role for the third-year tight end. The former Coastal Carolina man was favoured heavily over veteran Mark Andrews as he played 68.9 per cent of snaps while making nine catches for 111 yards and a spectacular make-'em-miss touchdown catch-and-run.

Todd Monken's desired diversity on offense is coupled with a breadth of receiving talent and a backfield tandem of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry in muddying the game-plan from week-to-week. But in Likely they appeared to be unlocking a favoured target for Jackson.

Next game: vs Las Vegas Raiders (lost 22-10 to Los Angeles Chargers in Week One)

J.K Dobbins - RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Are the Los Angeles Chargers a running team now? Perhaps not. But establishing some desperately-needed balance with which to support Justin Herbert on offense has been among the priorities for Jim Harbaugh since taking over as head coach, hence the organisation looking towards Greg Roman as their new offensive coordinator following his time with Baltimore's rushing attack. The early signs of greater balance were there during Week One's win over the Las Vegas Raiders as offseason addition J.K. Dobbins - who worked alongside Roman with the Ravens - rushed for 10 carries, 135 yards and a touchdown. Expect him to share the workload with Gus Edwards, but with the departure of veteran wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams leaving Herbert with a young receiving core the Chargers running backs are poised for prominent roles.

Next game: @ Carolina Panthers (lost 47-10 to New Orleans Saints in Week One)

Sam Darnold - QB, Minnesota Vikings

Are we all jumping the gun with a Sam Darnold revival? Who cares. It is Week One and he deserves some love. The former first-round pick completed 19 of 24 passes for 208 yards, two touchdowns and an interception against an admittedly poor New York Giants team on Sunday, but it was another to underline what a favourable coaching situation he finds himself in under Kevin O'Connell, who fared impressively in the absence of an injured Kirk Cousins last season. He has a quarterback-elevator in Justin Jefferson at his disposal, with a proven pass-catching back in Aaron Jones for assistance. This Jordan Love-owning Fantasy player is considering a dash for Darnold.

Next game: vs San Francisco 49ers (won 32-19 against New York Jets in Week One)

Alec Pierce - WR, Indianapolis Colts

The NFL is about to see a whole lot of Alec Pierce bombing downfield, and a whole lot of Anthony Richardson launching slam dunks in his direction, as much evidenced in their connection for a 60-yard touchdown against the Houston Texans at the weekend. Pierce had three catches for 125 yards and a score against the Texans as part of what could be a familiar three-receiver set alongside Michael Pittman Jr and rookie Adonai Mitchell, who was staring at a deep touchdown of his own had Richardson not overthrown him. He is on his way to becoming one of the league's most talented jump-ball weapons, with an outstanding ability to get separation downfield.

Next game: @ Green Bay Packers (lost 34-29 to Philadelphia Eagles in Week One)

Bucky Irving - RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa offensive coordinator Liam Coen wasted no time in getting his unit firing on Sunday as the Dave Canales successor saw the Bucs put up 37 points on the Washington Commanders following four touchdown passes from Baker Mayfield. It was as rounded an offensive display as he could have wished for in Week One, Coen utilising running back Rachaad White heavily in the passing game and in turn opening the door for an introduction to Bucky Irving.

Irving arrived as a fourth-round pick out of Oregon earlier this year, having rushed for 1,180 yards and 11 touchdowns alongside 56 catches for 413 yards and two scores in his final season with the Ducks. Coen wants diversity within an offense spearheaded by Mike Evans and Chris Godwin through the air, with production from Irving enabling him to do as much by using White on the outside. Irving had nine carries for 62 yards against the Commanders as well as two catches for 14.

Next game: @ Detroit Lions (won 26-10 against Los Angeles Rams in Week One)

Derek Carr - QB, New Orleans Saints

The injury to Love in Green Bay has thrown a spanner in the works for many Fantasy managers, so here's another quarterback option. Derek Carr completed 19 of 23 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns - including a 59-yarder to Rashid Shaheed on the opening series of the game - as the Saints cruised to a 47-10 victory over an abysmal Carolina Panthers side. It was deep shots galore at stages against a sorry Panthers defense, Dennis Allen's Saints defense meanwhile proving once more it will continue to give its quarterback chances to succeed. One word of warning... Carr and the Saints face the Dallas Cowboys in Week Two, having just seen Micah Parsons and co. pressure Deshaun Watson 25 times while sacking him on six occasions.

Next game: @ Dallas Cowboys (won 33-17 against Cleveland Browns in Week One)

