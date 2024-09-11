NFL Week One stats: Saquon Barkley's dream debut and a new Kansas City Chiefs star

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2024 NFL season to pick out the best stats from each week...

In the course of the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-20 victory over the Ravens on Thursday night, Patrick Mahomes passed Len Dawson's total of 28,507 passing yards and became the most prolific passer in Chiefs history.

Xavier Worthy became the first player with a rushing and receiving touchdown on his NFL debut since Kareem Hunt in Week One of the 2017 season. Worthy is just the second player in NFL history to have a 20-plus yard rushing touchdown and a 20-plus yard receiving touchdown in his NFL debut after 'replacement player' James Brim in 1987.

Saquon Barkley scored three touchdowns on his debut for the Philadelphia Eagles, the ninth player in the Super Bowl era to score that many in his first game with a new team and the second Eagle after Terrell Owens in 2004.

The only player to have scored more was Gibby Welch, who had four touchdowns in his debut for the Providence Steam Rollers against the Dayton Triangles in 1929.

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Arizona Cardinals behind quarterback Josh Allen, who equalled Steve Young's NFL record with his fourth career game with at least two touchdown passes and two touchdown runs.

Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears became the fourth No 1 overall pick quarterback to start and win Week One of their rookie season since 1970, following Houston's David Carr in 2002, Denver's John Elway in 1983 and New England's Jim Plunkett in 1971.

The New Orleans Saints won their sixth-straight season opener, the longest active streak in the NFL. The 47 points they scored against the Carolina Panthers are the most they have ever scored in their first game of the season.

Having scored 48 points against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 of last season, they are the first team to score at least 47 points in successive games since they themselves managed it in Weeks 10 and 11 of the 2018 season when they beat the Cincinnati Bengals 51-14 and the Eagles 48-7.

The Denver Broncos lost to the Seahawks despite scoring two safeties. They are just the fifth team in NFL history to lose such a game, and the first since the Rams lost 19-13 to the Cardinals in Week Nine of the 2011 season.

The New York Jets lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night and only had the ball for 21:20, the lowest time of possession in Aaron Rodgers' career. His previous low was 21:25 in Week One of the 2013 season - also against the 49ers.

