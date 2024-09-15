Christian McCaffrey: San Francisco 49ers running back placed on injured reserve list ahead of Minnesota Vikings match

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has been placed on the injured reserved list.

The All-Pro running back is reportedly suffering from calf tightness and Achilles tendinitis.

He hadn't been able to take part in the first game of the season and hadn't been selected for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Image: McCaffrey won't be eligible to return at least until October 10

Being placed on injured reserve means McCaffrey will have to miss the next four games at least.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan had said on Friday that this could happen as McCaffrey only took part in light practice on Wednesday and Thursday and did not train on Friday.

"[Injured reserve] is something we are considering now," Shanahan said on Friday. "Yesterday [Thursday] was his worst day.

"It's on and off but with him having the worst pain yesterday, it's something we are going to be discussing."

McCaffrey would be able come back for October 10 when the 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks. He will miss away games against the Vikings and Los Angeles Rams, and home matches against the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first-team All-Pro, McCaffrey led the NFL with 1,459 rushing yards last season.

This will be the first time he's been on injured reserve since joining San Francisco in 2022.

