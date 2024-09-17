2024 NFL Fantasy Football waiver wire: Aaron Rodgers' new weapon and Kansas City Chiefs running back questions

From Aaron Rodgers' new weapon to a Sam Darnold target, we look at some of the NFL's top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets ahead of Week Three in the 2024 season...

Quentin Johnston - WR, Los Angeles Chargers

22.10 points in Week Two

'Finally!' you could hear Los Angeles Chargers fans cry at the long-awaited sighting of a big Quentin Johnston game in Week Two. The second-year wide receiver struggled to earn the trust of Justin Herbert with dropped catches and missed assignments in his rookie season, and entered 2024 clouded by question marks over whether he could provide an answer to life without Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Sunday was a brief glimpse, albeit against a dreadful Carolina Panthers team, of what he may offer moving forward as he made five catches for 51 yards and two touchdowns, the first of his two scores seeing him beat Jaycee Horn impressively in a one-on-one matchup on a fade route down the sideline. Be warned, though - stifling Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs defenses await over the next two weeks.

Next game: @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the New York Jets against the Tennessee Titans from Week Two of the NFL season

Braelon Allen - RB, New York Jets

19.60 points in Week Two

There was a fun union of generations for the New York Jets on Sunday, 40-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers handing the ball off to 20-year-old running back Braelon Allen, who became the youngest player to score an offensive touchdown in the Super Bowl era, and the youngest overall since 1930. Allen arrived as a fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin earlier this year, early evidence presenting a 'runs angry' 6ft 1in 235lb complement to Breece Hall out of the backfield for Nathaniel Hackett's offense. He finished Sunday's game with seven carries for 33 yards and a touchdown alongside two catches for 23 yards and a score. Allen runs like a bulldozer with dancing feet through traffic; Aaron Rodgers has another weapon with which to get this Jets offense rolling.

Next game: Vs New England Patriots

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Cincinnati Bengals against the Kansas City Chiefs from Week Two of the NFL season

Andrei Iosivas - WR, Cincinnati Bengals

14.70 points in Week Two

The Cincinnati Bengals came up shy once more against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but welcomed more encouraging production from second-year wide receiver Andrei Iosivas. He finished with two catches on the day, both of which went for touchdowns; the first a stunning toe-drag leaning grab inside the pylon and the second courtesy of an exquisite whip-route to evade Joshua Williams at the back of the end zone with Joe Burrow scrambling in search of an open target. The Princeton product continues to warrant trust in Zac Taylor's offense with an impressive ability to create separation through his crisp route-running. He could see increased production while Tee Higgins continues to get back up to full speed following his hamstring injury.

Next game: Vs Washington Commanders

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Cincinnati Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt made an Odell Beckham-esque catch for an amazing interception against the Kansas City Chiefs

Jalen Nailor - WR, Minnesota Vikings

14.40 points in Week Two

Justin Jefferson may have been the headline act with his 97-yard touchdown, but Jalen Nailor staked his claim for a place in the Sam Darnold resurgence story (still in progress) with three catches for 54 yards and a touchdown in Minnesota's shock win over the San Francisco 49ers. The former Michigan State wideout offers Kevin O'Connell a legitimate downfield flier, who stepped up in the absence of both Jordan Addison and tight end TJ Hockenson. Nailor was on hand to make a crucial catch from a seam route to convert a third-and-eight that would set up the Vikings' game-clinching field goal, and could see more action in the coming weeks depending on the injury status of Jefferson, who limped off in Sunday's game, and Addison. While we are here, it is also worth nodding to Vikings running back Ty Chandler, who led the team with 10 carries for 82 yards.

Next game: Vs Houston Texans

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Justin Jefferson raced clear to score a remarkable 97-yard touchdown to increase the Minnesota Vikings' lead against the San Francisco 49ers

Carson Steele/Samaje Perine - RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Steele: 0.40 points in Week Two

Perine: 1.30 points in Week Two

The Chiefs were dealt an injury setback as they lost Isiah Pacheco to a fibula injury during Kansas City's win over the Bengals, with the star running back expected to head to injured reserve. It paves the way for increased roles for both 2024 undrafted rookie Carson Steele and eighth-year veteran Samaje Perine. Steele had seven carries for 24 yards in Week Two as Andy Reid continued to put his faith in the 21-year-old despite an early fumble, with linebacker Leo Chenal occasionally featuring as a blocking fullback alongside the former UCLA man on the ground. Ground control has become a key component to Reid's Chiefs offense as they seek to open up the field for Patrick Mahomes and his young receiving core; Pacheco's absence creates opportunity in the backfield.

Next game: @ Atlanta Falcons

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Azeez Al-Shaair threw a punch at Roschon Johnson in the Houston Texans' week two showdown against the Chicago Bears

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense

5.0 points in Week Two

Todd Bowles has the attack dogs flying in Tampa, where his Buccaneers offense just limited Ben Johnson's Detroit Lions offense (fifth in scoring in 2023) to 16 points while intercepting Jared Goff twice (the first of which might have admittedly been called back for pass interference). They did so while missing Antoine Winfield Jr and Calijah Kancey, as well as losing defensive tackle Vita Vea to a knee injury. Awaiting them next is rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who has looked slightly bamboozled by the demands of a Sean Payton offense thus far, and the Denver Broncos, who were limited to six points by the TJ Watt-led Pittsburgh Steelers last time out.

Next game: Vs Denver Broncos

Week Three in the NFL kicks off with the New England Patriots at the New York Jets on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am in the early hours of Friday; Also stream with NOW.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Stream The new EFL season, Test cricket and more top sport with NOW.