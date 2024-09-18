NFL Week Two stats: Marvin Harrison Jr follows in the footsteps of NFL great father Marvin Harrison

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2024 NFL season to pick out the best stats from each week...

The Buffalo Bills' victory over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday evening extended Josh Allen's Thursday record to 7-0, the second-longest Thursday winning streak to start a career, behind only Tom Brady's nine games. Allen's seven wins tied Carson Wentz for the most career wins on Thursdays without ever suffering a defeat.

The New Orleans Saints continued their strong start to the season with a 44-19 win on the road in Dallas. They are just the fifth team in NFL history to score at least 44 points in three consecutive games:

Teams to score 44 points in three straight games Team Weeks Season(s) Saints 18, 1, 2 2023-24 Saints 9, 10, 11 2018 Patriots 6, 7, 8 2007 Browns 10, 11, 12 1968 Bears 5, 6, 7 1941

In that win, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara ran for 115 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries, and added another 65 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Only two players in NFL history have had more games with at least one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown in NFL history:

Most games with at least one rushing and one receiving TD Player Teams Games Marshall Faulk Ind / StL 15 Christian McCaffrey Car / SF 15 Alvin Kamara NO 12 Lenny Moore Bal 12 Brian Westbrook Phi / SF 12

The Green Bay Packers rushed for 261 yards in their victory over the Indianapolis Colts, their most in a game since they had 262 against the Denver Broncos in Week 17 of the 2003 season. They have now won 12 straight home openers dating back to 2013, which trails only the 13 straight won by the Dolphins between 1976 and 1988.

The Minnesota Vikings' win over the San Francisco 49ers enabled them to start a season 2-0 for the first time since 2016. It was also the Vikings' eighth-straight home win over the 49ers. The last time San Francisco won in Minnesota was in 1992 when Steve Young was the starting quarterback and Jerry Rice the leading receiver.

At the age of 20 years and 239 days, the New York Jets running back Braelon Allen tied the record for the youngest player to score an offensive touchdown in NFL history and became the youngest player in NFL history with a game of multiple touchdowns of any kind. Arnie Herber was also 20 years 239 days old when he scored for the Packers against the Frankford Yellow Jackets in 1930.

Commanders kicker Austin Seibert was a perfect 7-7 in field goals in their win over the New York Giants in the first game in franchise history in which a Washington team has not punted or turned the ball over.

In the course of the Arizona Cardinals' 41-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams, Marvin Harrison Jr became the first rookie to have at least four receptions and two receiving touchdowns in the first quarter of a game since his father, Marvin Harrison did it in Week 16 of the 1996 season.

The game between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears featured five field goals of 50 or more yards. The only other previous game to have that many was the Colts-Ravens game in Week Three last season.

