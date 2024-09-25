NFL Week Three stats and records: Brandon Aubrey brilliance and Sam Darnold matches Brett Favre

Sky Sports Cricket statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into the 2024 NFL season to pick out the best stats from each week...

On Thursday night the New York Jets outgained the New England Patriots 400-139 and defeated their divisional rivals in back-to-back matches for the first time since 2008-2009 when Brett Favre and Mark Sanchez were their winning quarterback.

The New York Giants defeated the Browns 21-15 and equalled the NFL record with nine players recording at least 0.5 sack in the same game:

Teams to have nine players with at least 0.5 sacks in single game Players Team Opponent Season 9 Giants Browns 2024 9 Bills Washington 2011 9 Chiefs Falcons 1985

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons in Week Three of the NFL season.

With their win over the Houston Texans, the Minnesota Vikings are 3-0 to start this season behind quarterback Sam Darnold. He became the first Vikings quarterback to start and win each of the team's first three games in a season since Brett Favre in 2009. The last time the Vikings started 3-0 was in the 2016 season, when they won their first five games before ending the season 8-8.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kyren Williams with a somersault touchdown touchdown for the Los Angeles Rams.

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 20-10 to become the first team since the 2009 Denver Broncos to win their first three games of the season while allowing 10 or fewer points in each game. They have only scored three touchdowns in their three wins so far.

With the Baltimore Ravens' 28-25 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, Lamar Jackson improved his career record against NFC opponents to 21-1. His only defeat to an NFC opponent came in Week Six of the 2022 season when the Ravens lost 24-20 to the Giants.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Amon-Ra St. Brown pulled off one of the strangest celebrations seen so far this season...

The defeat was the Cowboys' third straight at home, including the playoffs, after winning their previous 16 home games dating back to Week Two of the 2022 season.

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey kicked a franchise-record 65-yard field goal in the second quarter, which was also the second-longest in NFL history:

Longest field goals in NFL history Player Team Opponent Season Yards Justin Tucker Ravens Lions 2021 66 Brandon Aubrey Cowboys Ravens 2024 65 Matt Prater Broncos Titans 2013 64 6 players 63

It was Aubrey's 15th consecutive success from at least 50 yards, an NFL record. What made it even more remarkable is that they have been the first 15 attempts of his career:

Most consecutive 50+ yard field goals Player FGs Brandon Aubrey 15 Stephen Hauschka 13 4 players 12

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Jayden Daniels' best plays from a historical rookie performance against the Cincinnati Bengals where he set an NFL rookie record for completion percentage at 91.3.

The Monday Night Football game between the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals was the first in NFL history to have no punts and no turnovers. The last game without a punt was the game between the Seattle Seahawks and Cowboys in Week 13 last season and all of the previous six games to feature no punts had at least one turnover.

Watch the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants to kick off Week Four on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am Friday morning; Also stream with NOW.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Stream The new EFL season, Test cricket and more top sport with NOW.