Rashee Rice: Kansas City Chiefs receiver expected to miss rest of season through injury

The Kansas City Chiefs were dealt a major blow to their Super Bowl defence as they face the prospect of being without Rashee Rice for the remainder of the season.

Receiver Rice was carted to the locker room with a knee injury during the first half of Sunday's 17-10 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Rice is feared to have sustained a torn ACL, that would typically rule him out for the rest of the campaign. Rice is due to undergo an MRI scan on Monday.

The second-year wideout has become Patrick Mahomes' most trusted target in 2024 and leads the Chiefs with 24 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

The injury stemmed from a collision with Mahomes, who inadvertently dove into Rice's knee while trying to tackle Kristian Fulton after throwing an interception.

"Rashee really made a good play. I was trying to tackle the guy and obviously rolled up on him. If I don't turn the ball over that never happens," Mahomes said.

"I didn't know exactly what happened because I was trying to make the tackle. I knew it wasn't good."

Victory at the weekend lifted the Chiefs to 4-0 on the year as they look to win a third successive Super Bowl title.

The absence of Rice could see a heightened role for rookie speedster Xavier Worthy, who scored a 54-yard touchdown after the Chiefs had trailed 10-0 at SoFi Stadium. It meanwhile reiterates the importance of tight end Travis Kelce, who enjoyed his best game of the season so far with seven catches for 89 yards.

Andy Reid's side are hopeful of getting deep-threat wide receiver Hollywood Brown back in the coming weeks after he began the season on injured reserve following his offseason arrival.

Kansas City are next in action on Monday Night Football in Week Five when they host the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead.

