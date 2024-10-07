NFL Week Five results: Lamar Jackson magic inspires Baltimore Ravens to victory as Jacksonville Jaguars clinch first win

Lamar Jackson guided the Baltimore Ravens to victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in an overtime epic, while CJ Stroud out-duelled Josh Allen and Jayden Daniels led Washington to yet another win. Here's what happened in Week Five in the NFL...

Baltimore Ravens 41-38 Cincinnati Bengals (OT)

Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow were at the heart of chaos as the Baltimore Ravens emerged victorious in a 41-38 overtime epic against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Justin Tucker converted a 24-yard field goal to ice the game after Derrick Henry had teed up kicker with a 51-yard burst just moments after Evan McPherson had missed a 53-yard field goal to win it following a fumbled snap.

Tucker had sent the game to overtime with a 56-yard field goal with 1.35 left in regulation after more than Jackson and Burrow had combined for more than 700 passing yards and nine total touchdown passes.

Burrow's screen pass to Ja'Marr Chase turned into a 70-yard touchdown romp that gave the Bengals a 38-28 lead with 8:54 left.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lamar Jackson somehow completes this touchdown pass to tight-end Isaiah Likely for the Baltimore Ravens in their clash with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Ravens answered with an 11-play, 70-yard drive capped by an improbable six-yard TD pass to Isaiah Likely by Jackson, who dropped and picked up the shotgun snap before scrambling and stiff-arming Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard before letting go with the pass.

Burrow was intercepted on the next drive and the Bengals stalled on their last possession of regulation, setting up the tying field goal by Tucker.

Jackson was 26 for 42 for 348 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for another 55 yards. He threw TD passes of one yard and six yards to Likely.

Burrow finished 30 of 39 for 392 yards and a career-high five touchdowns, including two each to Chase and Tee Higgins. Chase led the Bengals with 10 catches for 193 yards, and Higgins had nine grabs for 83 yards.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase grabs his second touchdown pass of the game with this brilliant 70-yard pass and run.

Buffalo Bills 20-23 Houston Texans

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Buffalo Bills against the Houston Texans in Week Five of the NFL season.

C.J. Stroud threw for 331 yards and a touchdown before Ka'imi Fairbairn's tiebreaking 59-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Houston Texans to a 23-20 win over the Buffalo Bills.

The Texans (4-1) led 20-3 after a field goal early in third quarter before the Bills scored 17 straight points to tie it with about 3 minutes to go.

Stroud was called for intentional grounding to bring up fourth-and-15 and take the Texans out of field-goal range with less than a minute left. A punt backed the Bills up to their 3 and they punted after three straight incomplete passes to give Houston one last chance.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player C.J. Stroud launches 67-yard touchdown pass for Nico Collins as the Houston Texans take the lead against the Buffalo Bills.

Dare Ogunbowale teed up Fairbairn's winner with a five-yard run for a Texans offense that lost the NFL's leading receiver Nico Collins to a hamstring injury.

Stefon Diggs led the Texans with six receptions for 82 yards in his first game against his former team since a blockbuster offseason trade. Josh Allen was nine of 30 for 131 yards and a touchdown as the Bills (3-2) lost for a second straight week after opening the season with three straight wins.

Green Bay Packers 24-19 Los Angeles Rams

Jordan Love bounced back from the first pick-six of his career to throw a pair of touchdown passes to Tucker Kraft in the second half as the Green Bay Packers rallied for a 24-19 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Packers trailed 13-7 late in the second quarter after Jaylen McCollough intercepted Love's off-balance attempt to throw the ball away and ran it in from four yards. But Green Bay (3-2) scored on its next three drives and benefitted from a pair of turnovers to beat the Rams (1-4) for the ninth time in their last 10 regular-season meetings.

Love completed 15 of 26 for 224 yards in his second start since missing two games due to a knee injury. Josh Jacobs had 19 carries for 73 yards and scored his first touchdown with the Packers, while Kraft had four reception for a career-best 88 yards.

Xavier McKinney became the first player since the 1970 merger to have an interception in each of his first five games with a team.

Matthew Stafford was 29 of 45 for 260 yards with a touchdown and interception. Kyren Williams had 102 yards rushing on 22 carries and scored for the eighth straight game

Carolina Panthers 10-36 Chicago Bears

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chicago Bears' Matt Pryor was ejected from his team's game with the Carolina Panthers after throwing a punch in a clash between the two teams.

Caleb Williams threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns while DJ Moore caught both scoring passes and had 105 yards receiving against his former team as the Chicago Bears beat the Carolina Panthers 36-10.

The Bears (3-2) won their second straight after dropping two in a row, with the two key pieces they acquired as a result of a blockbuster trade with Carolina in 2023 leading the way.

Chicago also got a big performance for the second straight week from D'Andre Swift, who had 120 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown.

Williams picked apart a banged-up defense that ranks among the NFL's worst. The No. 1 overall draft pick completed 20 of 29 passes with no interceptions and a season-best 126.2 rating.

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner out of Southern California might have been playing for the Panthers if not for that trade in 2023. Carolina sent Moore and the No. 9 overall pick to Chicago for the top selection in the draft that year. The Bears also got the Panthers' 2024 first-rounder that wound up being the first overall pick as part of that deal.

Cleveland Browns 13-34 Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels bounced back from an early interception with the longest touchdown pass of his young NFL career and rushed for 82 yards as the Washington Commanders got their best defensive performance of the season to rout the Cleveland Browns 34-13 and clinch a fourth consecutive victory.

Daniels, Brian Robinson Jr., Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols ran all over the Browns, combining for 211 yards on 31 carries. Robinson accounted for two touchdowns, while McNichols chipped in with another.

Robinson ran for two TDs, and McNichols had one in a game so lopsided that fans were doing the wave with four minutes left in the third quarter.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Derrick Henry gives the Baltimore Ravens the lead over the Cincinnati Bengals, scoring his 100th career touchdown.

Deshaun Watson was sacked seven times and finished 15 of 28 for 125 yards and a late touchdown pass to Jordan Akins as Cleveland finished one of 13 on third down.

Daniels finished 14 of 25 for 238 yards passing with the interception and highlight-reel throws of 66 yards to Terry McLaurin and 41 for a touchdown to Dyami Brown among his best plays of the day.

Indianapolis Colts 34-37 Jacksonville Jaguars

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Indianapolis Colts against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week Five of the NFL season.

Trevor Lawrence threw for 371 yards and two touchdowns on his 25th birthday as the Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Indianapolis Colts 37-34 to clinch their first win of the season.

Rookie Cam Little kicked the game-winning 49-yard field goal with 17 seconds left to prevent another heartbreaking ending for the Jags.

Tank Bigsby ran for 101 yards and two scores for Jacksonville (1-4), who won for the first time since December and extended its home streak against division rival Indianapolis (2-3) to double digits.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Trevor Lawrence pinpoints Brian Thomas Jr on this huge 85-yard touchdown pass to give the Jacksonville Jaguars the lead against the Indianapolis Colts.

Joe Flacco, with the 39-year-old starting place of the hurt Anthony Richardson, completed 33 of 44 passes for 359 yards and three touchdowns. He directed 42- and 45-second scoring drives to rally the Colts from a 14-point deficit.

But Lawrence ended up with the victory, ending a nine-game skid as a starter. He completed 28 of 34 passes, including an 85-yard touchdown to Brian Thomas Jr and his first interception of the year.

Las Vegas Raiders 18-34 Denver Broncos

Pat Surtain II picked off a pair of passes as his 100-yard interception return for a touchdown powered the Denver Broncos past the injury-riddled Las Vegas Raiders 34-18.

Rookie Bo Nix had a breakout day with a pair of touchdown passes after coming into the game with just one. He also ran for a score as Denver scored 34 unanswered points after falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter.

Completing passes to a franchise-record 11 players, Nix finished 19 of 27 for 206 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions as the Broncos (3-2) secured their first win over the Raiders (2-3) since Dec. 29, 2019.

First-year starter Riley Moss also intercepted Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew, who was 12 of 17 for 137 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions before being replaced by Aidan O'Connell with 1:31 left in the third quarter.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the New York Jets against the Minnesota Vikings in Week Five of the NFL season from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Arizona Cardinals 24-23 San Francisco 49ers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Arizona Cardinals against the San Francisco 49ers in Week Five of the NFL season.

Kyler Murray had a long touchdown run in the first quarter and rallied Arizona with two fourth-quarter scoring drives in the Cardinals' 24-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Murray threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Higgins early in the fourth quarter that cut the deficit to 23-21 and then set up Chad Ryland's 35-yard field goal with 1:37 to play to give the Cardinals (2-3) the lead.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray completes a 50-yard touchdown run to open the scoring against the San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco's Brock Purdy then threw his second interception of the game when he was hit by Jalen Thompson, and Kyzir White came up with the floater.

Murray threw for 195 yards and a touchdown and added 82 yards rushing. Purdy went 18 for 33 for 229 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the 49ers, who managed only one offensive touchdown with the other touchdown coming on a blocked field goal return.

New York Giants 29-20 Seattle Seahawks

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Seattle Seahawks safety Rayshawn Jenkins takes a New York Giants goaline fumble 100-yards for the opening touchdown.

Daniel Jones threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns, Bryce Ford-Wheaton returned a blocked field goal attempt 60 yards for a touchdown with 55 seconds left, and the short-handed New York Giants stunned the Seattle Seahawks 29-20.

Playing without two of its best offensive players, New York (2-3) put together a masterful game plan that built a 23-13 lead midway through the fourth quarter. The Giants then came up with one big special teams play with Seattle on the verge of potentially forcing overtime.

Seattle's Jason Myers lined up for a 47-yard field goal attempt with 1:05 left that could have pulled even at 23-23. New York's Isaiah Simmons cleanly jumped over the gap between the guard and long snapper in the offensive line and swatted the kick, which bounced into the arms of Ford-Wheaton for a clinching score that sent the home fans to the exits.

The conclusion was stunning after Seattle seemed on the verge of an unlikely rally and possibly handing the Giants another one-score defeat. Geno Smith threw a five-yard touchdown to Jaxon Smith-Njigba with 2:09 remaining to cap a 95-yard touchdown drive.

Miami Dolphins 15-10 New England Patriots

Alec Ingold scored the go-ahead touchdown on a three-yard run with four minutes left, while Jason Sanders kicked three field goals to make up for three botched kicks by the Dolphins special teams as Miami beat the New England Patriots 15-10.

Tyler Huntley completed 18 of 31 passes for 194 yards and one interception. Tyreek Hill caught six passes for 69 yards, Jaylen Wright ran for 86 and Raheem Mostert added 80 on the ground for the Dolphins, who had lost three in a row while shuffling through three backup quarterbacks since Tua Tagovailoa sustained his third diagnosed concussion in Week Three.

