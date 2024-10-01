NFL results and highlights: Jared Goff sets NFL record in Detroit Lions win as Miami Dolphins suffer ugly defeat to Tennessee Titans

Jared Goff set an NFL record as he completed all 18 of his passes in a perfect game to lead the Detroit Lions to a 42-29 win over the Seattle Seahawks, while elsewhere the Tua Tagovailoa-less Miami Dolphins were beaten by the Tennessee Titans.

"I just gave the game ball to somebody else, so I feel awful," said Lions head coach Dan Campbell said. "I knew he played a heck of a game. I did not know he was perfect."

Kurt Warner had the previous league mark for the passes without an incompletion, going 10 for 10 for Arizona against Houston in 2005.

Goff also had a touchdown reception for the first time in his career, catching a pass from Amon-Ra St. Brown, and threw one of his two touchdown passes to the All-Pro receiver. Goff and St. Brown are the eighth duo in league history to throw and catch a touchdown from each other.

St. Brown lobbed a seven-yard strike to Goff on a trick play in the the third quarter and caught an eight-yard touchdown from the quarterback in the fourth.

Goff, who threw for 292 yards, completed his first 14 passes in Detroit's previous win at Arizona to set a personal record that lasted a little more than a week.

He also threw a pass over the middle to Jameson Williams, who ran away from the Seahawks for a 70-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Stats leaders:

Seattle Seahawks

Passing: Geno Smith, 38/56, 395 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Geno Smith, 38/56, 395 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT Rushing: Kenneth Walker III, 12 carries, 80 yards, 3 TDs

Kenneth Walker III, 12 carries, 80 yards, 3 TDs Receiving: DK Metcalf, 7 catches, 104 yards

Detroit Lions

Passing: Jared Goff, 18/18, 292 yards, 2 TDs

Jared Goff, 18/18, 292 yards, 2 TDs Rushing: Jahmyr Gibbs, 14 carries, 78 yards, 2 TDs

Jahmyr Gibbs, 14 carries, 78 yards, 2 TDs Receiving: Jameson Williams, 2 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD

Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald went for it on fourth-and-four from the Detroit 39 early in the fourth and receiver Tyler Lockett negated a first down with pass interference, getting called for running a pick play that freed up Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a catch.

Macdonald went for it again on fourth-and-goal from the Detroit three with 2:09 to go and Geno Smith threw a fourth straight incompletion.

The Lions took advantage and went ahead by 15 points with 5:23 left when Goff threw a high pass to St. Brown, who leaped for the catch and got both feet in the end zone.

Jahmyr Gibbs ran for two touchdowns in the second quarter and finished with 78 yards rushing. David Montgomery started the scoring barrage with a one-yard touchdown run, capping a 10-play, 93-yard drive that took seven-plus minutes off the clock in the first quarter, and had 80 yards from scrimmage.

Smith was 38 of 56 for 395 yards with a nine-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end AJ Barner in the third quarter on a drive he extended with a sneak on fourth down. He threw an interception in the end zone to Kerby Joseph with a minute left, sealing Seattle's first setback this season.

Kenneth Walker, who gained 80 yards on 12 carries, had a career-high three touchdowns rushing.

The Lions now face a bye week before heading to Texas for a blockbuster showdown with the Dallas Cowboys in Week Six, while the Seahawks prepare to host the New York Giants on Sunday.

Tennessee Titans 31-12 Miami Dolphins

Mason Rudolph led seven scoring drives after starter Will Levis exited with a shoulder injury as the Titans beat the Dolphins 31-12.

Rudolph threw for 85 yards and completed nine of 17 passes in relief of Levis, who attempted just four passes before running and diving for a first down on Tennessee's second drive and coming down hard on his right throwing shoulder.

Nick Folk made field goals of 53, 52, 47, 51 and 29 yards for the Titans, who won their first game of the season. Running back Tyjae Spears took a direct snap and ran it in for a seven-yard touchdown, while Tony Pollard had a four-yard touchdown run to go with 88 yards on 22 carries.

Tyler Huntley, who signed with the Dolphins on September 17 off Baltimore's practice squad, ran for a touchdown and had 96 passing yards. But the Dolphins' offense continued to struggle without Tagovailoa, who remains on injured reserve with a concussion.

Stats leaders:

Tennessee Titans

Passing: Mason Rudolph, 9/17, 85 yards

Mason Rudolph, 9/17, 85 yards Will Levis, 3/4, 25 yards, 1 INT

Rushing: Tony Pollard, 22 carries, 88 yards 1 TD

Tony Pollard, 22 carries, 88 yards 1 TD Tyjae Spears, 15 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Tyler Boyd, 2 catches, 31 yards

Tyler Boyd, 2 catches, 31 yards DeAndre Hopkins, 2 catches, 31 yards

Miami Dolphins

Passing: Tyler Huntley, 14/22, 96 yards

Tyler Huntley, 14/22, 96 yards Rushing: Tyler Huntley, 8 carries, 40 yards, 1 TD

Tyler Huntley, 8 carries, 40 yards, 1 TD Receiving: Jaylen Waddle, 4 catches, 36 yards

Huntley was named starter on Saturday, as No 2 quarterback Skylar Thompson nurses a rib injury.

Huntley brought the Dolphins (1-3) within 10 when he scored on a one-yard run with 3:40 left. He was intercepted on the two-point conversion attempt, and the Titans recovered the ensuing onside kick.

He was then called for intentional grounding in the end zone on Miami's last effort at a comeback, adding two more points for the Titans.

Tyreek Hill was held under 50 yards receiving for the third straight game with 23 yards on four catches.

The Titans now head into a bye week before returning to Nashville to host the Indianapolis Colts on October 13, while the Dolphins are back in action on Sunday when they visit the New England Patriots.

