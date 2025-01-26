Washington Commanders 23-55 Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley star as Eagles book Super Bowl spot

Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley each had three rushing touchdowns as the Philadelphia Eagles hammered the Washington Commanders 55-23 to book a Super Bowl spot for the second time in three seasons.

The Commanders will rue three costly fumbles and a late interception in the contest, all four turnovers leading to Eagles touchdowns as the hosts ran away with the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Washington opened the scoring with the first of three Zane Gonzalez field goals after a lengthy 18-play drive, which the Eagles answered with a first score that took only 18 seconds - Barkley breaking loose for a stunning 60-yard touchdown on Philadelphia's first play from scrimmage.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Barkley hits the afterburners and runs in a 60-yard touchdown for the Eagles against the Commanders!

It was one of two first-quarter TDs for the future Hall of Fame running back - who logged 118 yards on only 15 carries - his second coming after Washington receiver Dyami Brown coughed up their first fumble.

The Commanders cut Philadelphia's lead to two midway through the second quarter as star rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels linked up with Terry McLaurin for a 36-yard score, but that would be as good as things would get for the visitors.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jayden Daniels finds Terry McLaurin with a 36-yard touchdown pass for the Commanders against the Eagles

Hurts was tush-pushed into the end zone and threw his only touchdown pass to AJ Brown - who had brawled with Marshon Lattimore after the earlier score - inside the final two minutes of the first half, either side of a muffed kick-off return by the Commanders.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jalen Hurts' touchdown for the Eagles leads to AJ Brown and Marshon Lattimore squaring off against each other!

Stats leaders

Washington Commanders

Passing: Jayden Daniels, 29/48, 255 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Jayden Daniels, 29/48, 255 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT Rushing: Jayden Daniels, 6 carries, 48 yards, 1 TD

Jayden Daniels, 6 carries, 48 yards, 1 TD Receiving: Zach Ertz, 11 catches, 104 yards

Philadelphia Eagles

Passing: Jalen Hurts, 20/28, 246 yards, 1 TD

Jalen Hurts, 20/28, 246 yards, 1 TD Rushing: Saquon Barkley, 15 carries, 118 yards, 3 TDs

Saquon Barkley, 15 carries, 118 yards, 3 TDs Receiving: AJ Brown, 6 catches, 96 yards, 1 TD

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Barkley hits the afterburners and runs in a 60-yard touchdown for the Eagles against the Commanders!

Hurts' second rushing score, this one a nine-yard scamper, saw the Eagles stretch their lead to 19 early in the second half, and though Daniels answered back with his own dart into the end zone from 10 yards out - successfully taking on a two-point conversion - another fumble from Austin Ekeler late in the third quarter allowed Philadelphia to all but end the contest.

Hurts logged yet another touchdown from down at the goal line - despite several penalties being called against the Commanders for encroachment - and Barkley completed his own hat-trick of rushing scores, while rookie Will Shipley went in for his first NFL TD after Daniels' interception as the Eagles ran up the score in the fourth quarter, becoming the first team to score 50+ points in a Conference Championship game since the Buffalo Bills in 1990 season

Philadelphia will now face either the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch from their losing run two years ago, or they will meet Buffalo in New Orleans in two weeks' time, the Chiefs and Bills contesting the AFC Championship game in Kansas City.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nick Foles presented the NFC Championship trophy to the Eagles after beating the Commanders

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Commanders 3-0 Eagles Zane Gonzalez 34-yard field goal Commanders 3-7 Eagles Saquon Barkley 60-yard rushing TD (extra point) Commanders 3-14 Eagles Saquon Barkley 4-yard rushing TD (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Commanders 6-14 Eagles Zane Gonzalez 46-yard field goal Commanders 12-14 Eagles Jayden Daniels 36-yard passing TD to Terry McLaurin (failed two-point conversion) Commanders 12-20 Eagles Jalen Hurts 1-yard rushing TD (failed two-point conversion) Commanders 12-27 Eagles Jalen Hurts 4-yard passing TD to AJ Brown (extra point) Commanders 15-27 Eagles Zane Gonzalez 42-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Commanders 15-34 Eagles Jalen Hurts 9-yard rushing TD (extra point) Commanders 23-34 Eagles Jayden Daniels 10-yard rushing TD (two-point conversion) FOURTH QUARTER Commanders 23-41 Eagles Jalen Hurts 1-yard rushing TD (extra point) Commanders 23-48 Eagles Saquon Barkley 4-yard rushing TD (extra point) Commanders 23-55 Eagles Will Shipley 2-yard rushing TD (extra point)

What they said: 'The dream is to win it all'

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley: "I tried to downplay it in my head but it's amazing. The goal wasn't just getting here, it was to win. We'll celebrate getting there and then it's back to work.

"We knew it would take a team effort. The team came out and made big plays and that's how you get to a Super Bowl.

"I've always dreamed about it. But the dream wasn't getting there, it was winning it all."

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts: "How about our quarterback? He's a stud. All he does is win!"

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Sky Sports' Phoebe Schecter in Philadelphia: "We talk about others putting their team on their backs and that's what Jalen Hurts did.

"He showed the world everything he can do, from the ability to connect with top targets but also from a running perspective.

"It was a complete team win and they are ready for New Orleans."

What's next?

The 2024 NFL season reaches its conclusion on Sunday February 9 with Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, live on Sky Sports NFL.