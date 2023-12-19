2024 Sports Podcast Awards: Eight Sky Sports podcasts nominated across nine categories

Sky Sports has eight 2024 Sports Podcast Awards nominations

Eight Sky Sports podcasts have been shortlisted across nine categories in the 2024 Sports Podcast Awards.

The Sports Podcast Awards launched in 2022 and features podcasts from global networks such as The Athletic, NBC, Sky Sports, BBC and ESPN along with independent shows and other podcast strands.

The finalists have been selected by a panel of industry experts, with listeners having until January 28 to cast their votes ahead of the winners being announced on February 1.

Inside the Huddle and Her Huddle are both in contention to win the Best American Football Podcast, with the latter also shortlisted for the Diverse Voices Award.

The Sky Sports F1 Podcast has been shortlisted for the Best Motorsport Podcast and the Sky Sports Golf Podcast has been nominated in the golf category, having previously won the Best Golf Podcast in 2022.

Ringside Toe2Toe Boxing Podcast is in contention to win the Best Combat Sports Podcast and The Bench with Jenna and Jon is in the running for the Best Rugby Podcast, while The Gary Neville Podcast has been shortlisted for the Best Football Podcast.

25%, produced and presented by Brown Girl Sport, completes a strong roster of Sky Sports Podcasts included and is shortlisted for the Best Equality and Social Impact Podcast.

2024 Sports Podcast Awards - Sky Sports podcasts shortlisted

Her Huddle - Best American Football Podcast

Her Huddle - Diverse Voices Award

Inside the Huddle - Best American Football Podcast

Ringside Toe2Toe Boxing Podcast - Best Combat Sports Podcast

Sky Sports F1 Podcast - Best Motorsports Podcast

Sky Sports Golf Podcast - Best Golf Podcast

The Bench with Jenna and Jon - Best Rugby Podcast

The Gary Neville Podcast - Best Football Podcast

25% - Best Equality and Social Impact Podcast

How can I vote?

How can I vote?

Fans will be able to vote online by visiting HERE, with voting closing on January 28. Winners will then be announced online on February 1.