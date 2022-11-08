NFL Week Nine Stats: Tyreek Hill on pace for historic season, Tom Brady reaches 100,000 yards passing

Tyreek Hill has 1,104 receiving yards for the season so far, the most by anyone in their first nine games of a season

Sky Sports statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange picks out the best stats the NFL has to offer from Week Nine, including Tyreek Hill's record pace at receiver for the Miami Dolphins and yet another game-winning drive for Tom Brady in his illustrious career.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Atlanta Falcons, the New York Jets beat the Buffalo Bills, the Minnesota Vikings beat the Washington Commanders and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans, all by a score of 20-17.

This is just the second time in NFL history when there have been four games with the same final score on the same day. The previous occurrence was back on October 5, 1924 when the Cardinals beat the Packers, the Badgers beat the Blues, the Pros beat the Jeffersons and the Kelleys beat the Marines, all by a score of 3-0!

The Philadelphia Eagles played the Houston Texans on Thursday night, at the same time that the Philadelphia Phillies faced the Houston Astros in Game Five of Baseball's World Series. It was just the seventh time in history that teams from the same metropolitan area have played in a World Series game and NFL game on the same day.

World Series and NFL games involving the same teams Date World Series NFL 02/10/1932 New York Yankees 13, Chicago Cubs 0 Staten Island Stapletons 0, Chicago Bears 0 09/10/1960 Pittsburgh Pirates 3, New York Yankees 2 New York Giants 19, Pittsburgh Steelers 17 12/10/1975 Cincinnati Reds 3, Boston Red Sox 2 Cincinnati Bengals 27, New England Patriots 10 16/10/1988 Los Angeles Dodgers 6, Oakland Athletics 0 San Francisco 49ers 24, Los Angeles Rams 21 01/11/2009 New York Yankees 7, Philadelphia Phillies 4 Philadelphia Eagles 40, New York Giants 17 23/10/2011 Texas Rangers 4, St Louis Cardinals 0 Dallas Cowboys 34, St Louis Rams 7 03/11/2022 Houston Astros 3, Philadelphia Phillies 2 Philadelphia Eagles 29, Houston Texans 17

Tyreek Hill had 143 yards receiving for the Miami Dolphins against the Chicago Bears to reach 1,104 yards for the season so far, the most by anyone in their first nine games of a season, surpassing Calvin Johnson's 1,083 yards in his first nine games of the 2013 season for the Detroit Lions.

Hill and team-mate Jaylen Waddle have combined for 1,916 receiving yards so far, the second-most in NFL history by a pair in a team's first nine games, only behind the Houston Oilers' pair of Charlie Hennigan and Bill Groman, who combined for 1,950 receiving yards in the first nine games of the 1961 season.

Despite ending up on the losing side, Justin Fields of the Bears set a record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in any regular-season NFL game, surpassing the record that had stood since 2002.

Most rushing yards by a quarterback in an NFL regular-season game Player Team Opposition Year Yards Justin Fields Bears Dolphins 2022 178 Michael Vick Falcons Vikings 2002 173 Michael Vick Falcons Saints 2006 166 Lamar Jackson Ravens Bengals 2019 152 Colin Kaepernick 49ers Chargers 2014 151

Fields' 61-yard touchdown run is the longest by a Bears quarterback in franchise history, beating Vince Evans' 58-yarder on November 16, 1980 against the Oilers. The Bears have rushed for at least 225 yards in each of their last four games, the first team to do so since the 1976 Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Cincinnati Bengals moved above .500 as Joe Mixon set a franchise record with five touchdowns in a game. He is just the third player in the Super Bowl era to score at least four rushing touchdowns and at least one receiving TD in a single game after Shaun Alexander for the Seattle Seahawks against the Vikings in 2002 and Jonathan Taylor for the Indianapolis Colts against the Bills in 2021

The Green Bay Packers fell to their fifth-straight defeat as they went down 15-9 to the Lions, with Aaron Rodgers throwing three interceptions. He had only thrown two interceptions in total over his previous 10 games against the Lions.

Thanks to nine sacks, including three each for Matt Judon and Josh Uche, the New England Patriots held the Colts to just 121 yards of total offense in their 26-3 victory on Sunday, the fewest by any team in the NFL this season. The Colts were 0-for-14 on third down in the game - only one team has ever attempted more third downs without success in an NFL game where records exist.

TJ Hockenson marked his Vikings debut by catching nine passes for 70 yards in the team's victory over the Commanders. He is the first player since 1960 to have that many catches in his first game with a new team after having been traded during the season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Los Angeles Rams in a battle of the two most recent Super Bowl champions, with Tom Brady passing 100,000 passing yards in his career (including the playoffs) and also executing a record 55th game-winning drive.

Most game-winning drives by a quarterback in NFL history Quarterback Team(s) Game-winning drives Tom Brady Patriots / Buccaneers 55 Peyton Manning Colts / Broncos 54 Ben Roethlisberger Steelers 53 Drew Brees Chargers / Saints 53 Dan Marino Dolphins 47

In their Sunday night overtime win over the Titans, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted 68 passes, the joint-third-most in NFL history in a single game.

Most passes attempted by a quarterback in a single NFL game Quarterback Team Opposition Year Attempts Drew Bledsoe Patriots Vikings 1994 70 Vinny Testaverde Jets Ravens 2000 69 George Blanda Oilers Bills 1964 68 Jared Goff Rams Buccaneers 2019 68 Jon Kitna Bengals Steelers 2001 68 Patrick Mahomes Chiefs Titans 2022 68

The Titans only had five completed passes all game, with the difference of 38 in completed passes between the teams (43 to 5) setting a new NFL record. In Week Six of the 2009 season, the Patriots completed 38 passes to the Titans' two which had been the previous record of 36.

In the process of rushing for 82 yards on Monday night against the New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson moved past Steve Young and into the top five in terms of the most career rushing yards by an NFL QB.

