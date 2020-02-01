Super Bowl LIV Predictions: Sky Sports NFL presenters pick 49ers or Chiefs

Who will come out on top on Sunday? The Sky Sports pundits make their picks

Super Bowl LIV sees the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday. But who wins?

Super Bowl LIV sees the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday. But who wins?

Well, we've assembled the Sky Sports experts covering the big game to get their predictions.

Alongside Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold, read on to see Super Bowl LIV predictions from Rob Ryan, Shaun Gayle, Josh Norman and Richard Graves...

Neil Reynolds

Super Bowl pick: 49ERS

"This is such a tough Super Bowl to predict, it really is a coin-flip game because of the greatness of Patrick Mahomes. But I've seen great quarterbacks taken down by defenses in the past, most notably Seattle to Peyton Manning in New York.

"I think the 49ers' pass rush is going to have a day. They have got a strong running game as well so I'm thinking San Francisco win it, something like 34-17 - I actually think they are going to do a bit of a number.

"I hope I'm wrong, I hope Mahomes lights it up, but I really like the 49ers in this one."

Jeff Reinebold

Super Bowl pick: CHIEFS

"I think this is one of the most balanced and equal Super Bowls in recent memory. Both of these teams are outstanding teams and their strengths play against one another.

"As the quarterback position is so important in the NFL today, I have got to give the edge to Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes. I went through it in my mind: I give the offensive line edge to Kansas City, I give the defensive line edge to San Francisco, linebackers San Francisco, running backs Kansas City, wide receivers Kansas City, secondary I really think KC are a little better. Special teams are too close.

"So it's really going to come down to quarterback play and I think Mahomes having all those weapons around him and the ability to create plays and extend plays like he has... That's not a knock on Jimmy Garoppolo, I just think really think that Mahomes is the best player in the NFL right now.

"And in big games, when the quarterback has the ball in his hands every play of the game, that I think will be the deciding factor in a very, very good Super Bowl."

Rob Ryan

Super Bowl pick: 49ERS

"I've been saying Kansas City the whole time, I love Patrick Mahomes and that offense but I'm going to stick with the team that to me is most well-rounded.

"I think Kyle Shanahan is an excellent coach. If he gets a lead, which Kansas City has given up a couple of times but come back, I think he will be able to hold it. I think he learned from that Super Bowl before.

"So I'm going to go with the best team, and I think that's the 49ers. The best show is Kansas City but it reminds me of the Super Bowl I was in with New England when we were fortunate enough to beat the greatest show on turf, which was the St Louis Rams. I'm going to stick with the Niners."

Shaun Gayle

Super Bowl pick: 49ERS

"I'm going to go with the 49ers, the reason being is statistics show that teams that have the highest-ranked offense along with the highest-ranked defense, say in the top 10, usually come out ahead. This is the first time, I believe, that a team with those rankings is the underdog and that's simply because of Patrick Mahomes and what he has been able to accomplish.

"As an overall team, I think the 49ers have a better chance because defensively, they are a bit higher than Kansas City. The Chiefs have come on defensively, but in the biggest game of their careers, can they maintain that? I don't think they can.

"They have a very tricky offense, the 49ers. They will cause some problems. Mahomes will score his points, but the key is running the ball for the 49ers against Kansas City's defense and keeping Mahomes on the sideline. I'm going with the Niners."

Josh Norman

Super Bowl pick: CHIEFS

"Prediction?! 28-35 referees. Let me stop playing - whatever red team is out there.

"It's a tough one but I'll have to say they get one for Andy Reid, old Reid. Kansas City. I think if he can get one, it will settle a lot of things for him.

"But the game is going to be won in the trenches. If Kansas City can stop the D-line of the 49ers, they will win the game. But if they cannot, then the 49ers will have the upper hand."

Richard Graves

Super Bowl pick: CHIEFS

"Any other year in the NFL, you would say defense wins championships. Not this year though, because it's Patrick Mahomes. We've seen him come from 24-0 down in one playoff game, twice from double-digit deficits in the AFC championship game.

"The success of the 49ers is predicated on a four-man rush getting to the quarterback. If they can not do that on Sunday and they allow Mahomes to get out of the pocket and extend plays, they've got speed to burn out wide with the receiving core and you can't cover deep and cover Travis Kelce over the middle.

"They've got too many weapons on this Kansas City offense and because of that, I think it's close for two-and-a-half, maybe three quarters but ultimately the Chiefs run out 34-24 winners."

