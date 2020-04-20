Neil Reynolds: Six teams who need a good Draft

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is in need of some added protection

Sky Sports NFL expert Neil Reynolds picks out six teams in need of success at the 2020 NFL Draft...

This is the biggest week of the NFL offseason as the annual NFL Draft takes place in Las… erm, across the internet!

The first virtual draft in NFL history is going to be vital for all 32 teams, of course. But here are six clubs who really need to be successful in this annual lottery of player selection.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

The Dolphins have been offloading veteran players at an alarming rate over the past 12 months and that sacrifice has to result in something positive at the back end of this week. Due to their wheeling and dealing, Miami have a league-high 14 selections with three in round one and five in the first two rounds.

Miami need to hit on their quarterback of the future (most likely with their top-five choice), offensive and defensive linemen, and some skill position depth, particularly at running back and receiver. Given how much culling has been done to get the Dolphins to this point, they cannot afford to fail in this draft.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has expressed his desire to move on from the Jaguars this offseason

There has been a similar exodus of talent in Jacksonville where the Jags have lost all-star cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Buoye; and defensive end Calais Campbell in recent months, as well as Super Bowl MVP quarterback Nick Foles. They may not be done yet as pass-rushing sensation Yannick Ngakoue wants out and could be traded around the NFL Draft.

The Jags can begin yet another rebuild by investing wisely with their 12 selections. They need help across their defense but, most importantly, they need to find the right kind of guys who want to play for this team and be locker-room leaders. They had a great one in Campbell but he is gone - now they need team-first players and no more distractions.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Everything is fresh in Charlotte. The Panthers have a relatively new owner in David Tepper, a new head coach in Matt Rhule and there are gaping holes in the locker room where quarterback Cam Newton and linebacker Luke Kuechly once sat.

The Panthers pick seventh overall and have eight selections in total. Can Marty Hurney recreate the success he enjoyed the first time around in his second stint as Panthers general manager? Hurney drafted 11 Pro Bowlers from 2002-2012 and eight of those became All-Pros - the best of the best in the NFL. Of the 15 players the Panthers have drafted over the past two years, not one has made a Pro Bowl to date.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

The Bucs went "all in" for Tom Brady and given that the greatest quarterback in NFL history is 43 and head coach Bruce Arians turns 68 in October, there is no time to waste. If a championship charge is to be made, it has to come now. The Bucs need to instantly upgrade their offensive line in order to allow Brady the time to play with all his new offensive toys.

But Tampa need much more help to make their playoff push. Upgrading a pass defense that ranked 30th in the NFL a year ago will be a priority - up front and on the back end. If the Bucs don't hit on some day-one contributors on both sides of the ball, Brady's move to Florida could end up being little more than a ticket - and jersey-selling experience.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

There are a great many teams who will feel they are a player or two away from being a contender. The Browns should fall into that category given the talent they have at receiver, running back and tight end. It should also be noted that quarterback Baker Mayfield - the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft - has not become a bust overnight and just needs better protection.

Sure, Mayfield ran himself into many sacks in 2019 and his decision making was poor, but it all starts up front for the Browns. They absolutely need to hit on some offensive line talent this week, particularly at tackle, and that will allow their quarterback the time to fire strikes to receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, as well as tight ends Austin Hooper and David Njoku. If the Browns hit on a stud lineman, they can quickly put their nightmare 2019 campaign behind them.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

DeAndre Hopkins was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in one of the shock deals of free agency

The Cardinals delivered a real statement of intent during free agency as they traded for superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. They now appear ready to compete in the ultra-tough NFC West division. But there is more work to be done this week.

Murray is an extremely mobile quarterback and that was just as well given how the men in front of him blocked (or didn't, in many cases) during the 2019 campaign. Upgrading the blocking in front of Murray will allow this talented young passer to thrive with some exciting weapons. But of equal importance will be finding some steel for a defense that ranked dead last in the NFL, allowing 402 yards per game a year ago. If those areas can be addressed, Arizona could become a surprise playoff team in 2020.

