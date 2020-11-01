San Francisco 49ers 27-37 Seattle Seahawks: Russell Wilson throws four TDs in convincing divisional win

Russell Wilson has 26 passing touchdowns through Seattle's opening seven games of the season

Russell Wilson threw four touchdown passes and Seattle's beleaguered defense was steady for three quarters as the Seahawks defeated the visiting San Francisco 49ers 37-27 on Sunday.

Wilson completed 27 of 37 passes for 261 yards as the Seahawks (6-1) bounced back from a 37-34 overtime loss last weekend to the Arizona Cardinals to maintain their spot atop the NFC West. The defending NFC champion 49ers (4-4) suffered their first road loss of the season and remain in last place in the division.

Seahawks stats: Russell Wilson, 27/37, 261 yards, 4 TDs

Rushing leader: DeeJay Dallas, 18 carries, 41 yards, 1 TD

Receiving leader: D.K. Metcalf, 12 catches, 161 yards, 2 TDs

The Seahawks had been allowing an NFL record-high of 479.2 yards per game coming into the contest, but held San Francisco to just 112 through the first three quarters as they took a 27-7 lead.

Wilson threw two first-half touchdown passes to DK Metcalf, who had a monster day - 12 catches, 161 yards and those two scores - as Seahawks went in 13-7 ahead at the break.

Sandwiched between Metcalf's two TDs, JaMycal Hasty scored on a one-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter for San Francisco, but the offence otherwise struggled.

49ers stats: Nick Mullens, 18/25, 238 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing leader: JaMycal Hasty, 12 carries, 29 yards, 1 TD

Receiving leader: Brandon Aiyuk, eight catches, 91 yards, 1 TD

49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was 11 of 16 passing for 84 yards, with an interception, before leaving the game with an ankle injury late in the third quarter. Star tight end George Kittle also left early in the fourth quarter with a foot injury, while running back Tevin Coleman (knee) failed to return for the entire second half.

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER 49ers 0-6 Seahawks Russell Wilson 46-yard TD pass to D.K. Metcalf (missed extra point) SECOND QUARTER 49ers 7-6 Seahawks JaMycal Hasty one-yard TD run (extra point) 49ers 7-13 Seahawks Russell Wilson two-yard TD pass to D.K. Metcalf (extra point) THIRD QUARTER 49ers 7-20 Seahawks Russell Wilson two-yard TD pass to DeeJay Dallas (extra point) 49ers 7-27 Seahawks Russell Wilson six-yard TD pass to David Moore (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER 49ers 7-30 Seahawks Jason Myers 48-yard field goal 49ers 14-30 Seahawks Jerick McKinnon one-yard TD run (extra point) 49ers 20-30 Seahawks Nick Mullens 16-yard TD pass to Ross Dwelley (failed two-point try) 49ers 20-37 Seahawks DeeJay Dallas one-yard TD run (extra point) 49ers 27-37 Seahawks Nick Mullens three-yard TD pass to Brandon Aiyuk (extra point)

San Francisco did have some success on offence late on, as backup QB Nick Mullens completed 18 of 25 passes for 238 yards, including touchdown passes to Ross Dwelley and Brandon Aiyuk, while running back Jerrick McKinnon also found the endzone.

But, by that point, Seattle had stretched ahead into a 30-7 lead after Wilson found fourth-string running back DeeJay Dallas and David Moore for two third-quarter TDs, the second of which coming shortly after Dante Pettis fumbled a kick-off return following a big hit from Cody Barton.

With their top three running backs out, the Seahawks turned to Dallas, a rookie from the University of Miami, and he impressed rushing for 41 yards on 18 carries, adding a one-yard score on the ground three minutes left to kill any thoughts of an epic 49ers comeback.

