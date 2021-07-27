Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Charlotte Dujardin chases historic gold as 23 medal events take place

Can Charlotte Dujardin pick up another Olympic gold? (AP)

The Tokyo drama continues on Wednesday as Team GB's Joe Fraser and James Hall compete in the men's all-round artistic gymnastics final while Charlotte Dujardin goes title-chasing yet again amid 23 medal events set to take place.

Here's a round-up of what you need to look out for on day five at the Games...

What not to miss

Joe Fraser is looking to add to his 2019 World Championship gold medal (AP)

The gymnastics continues to be a highlight in Tokyo, with Fraser and Hall set to represent Great Britain in the men's individual all-round gymnastics from 11:15am after featuring in the team that finished fourth earlier this week.

Elsewhere, hosts Japan and the Dominican Republic go head-to-head in the opening matchup of the baseball, which makes its return as a summer Olympic discipline having last appeared in Beijing in 2008.

Great Britain's rugby sevens team will meanwhile take on New Zealand in the semi-finals following their comeback from 21-0 down to beat the USA in Tuesday's quarter-finals contest.

Superstars to watch

Kevin Durant and Gregg Popovich during the USA's opening defeat to France on Sunday

The pressure is firmly on Gregg Popovich's star-studded USA basketball team as they face Iran looking to spark their Olympics into life on the back of a shock defeat to France in their opening game of Group A.

Damian Lillard spoke highly of the NBA's international players following the defeat, admitting: "They are completely different when they play for their countries." It seems so are that of the USA, though whether or not that's in a good way we will see.

There shall also be a focus on Team USA in the pool when five-time Olympic gold medallist Katie Ledecky shoots for number six and seven in the women's 200m freestyle and 1500m freestyle finals.

Team GB Watch

Britain's Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith play against France's Thom Giquel and Delphone Delrue

The quartet of bow Oliver Cook, Matthew Rossiter, Rory Gibbs and stroke Sholto Carnegie will look to continue Britain's strong record in the coxless four race, while Helen Glover and Polly Swann go medal-chasing in the women's pairs semi-finals.

Geraint Thomas will look to bounce back from his crash in the road race when he leads GB's medals hopes in the men's time trial, with Anna Shackley due to compete for the women.

Alicia Wilson and Abbie Wood are involved in the women's 200m individual medley final, while the GB quartet of Tom Dean, Calum Jarvis, James Guy and Matthew Richards enter the 4x200m freestyle relay final as the fastest qualifiers.

Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith fly the flag for Great Britain in the badminton mixed doubles quarter-finals, and Sarah Bettles, Naomi Folkard and Patrick Huston will all be in action in the archery.

In the boxing, women's middleweight Lauren Price takes on Mongolia's Munkhbat Myagmarjargal and men's light heavyweight Ben Whittaker meets Egypt's Abdelrahman Oraby in the last 16, before women's featherweight Karriss Artingstall negotiates a quarter-final against Australia's Skye Nicolson.

Where the medals will be won

Charlotte Dujardin: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐟𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐎𝐥𝐲𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞.



🇬🇧London 2012 🥇🥇

🇧🇷Rio 2016 🥇🥈

🇯🇵Tokyo 2020 🥉



Congrats, @CSJDujardin #TeamGB pic.twitter.com/iiHKg6E7ka — Team GB (@TeamGB) July 27, 2021

Charlotte Dujardin can make history by becoming the first British woman to win gold at three straight Games if she can successfully defend her individual dressage title. It comes after she equalled Dame Katherine Grainger as Britain's most decorated female Olympian courtesy of her bronze medal in Tuesday's dressage team event.

Jack Laugher, who partnered Chris Mears to gold at Rio 2016, will this time be accompanied by Daniel Goodfellow as the 2019 World Championship semi-finalists look to see off China in the men's 3m synchro diving.

The 3x3 basketball finals will also come to a conclusion, with the men's showdown to feature one of Serbia or the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) against either Belgium or Latvia, and the women to see the winner out of the United States and France take on either the ROC or China.