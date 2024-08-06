Olympics 2024: Keely Hodgkinson targets breaking 41-year-old 800m world record after Paris gold

Keely Hodgkinson has set her sights on breaking the long-standing women's 800m record following her gold medal at the Olympics.

The 22-year-old took gold in Paris on Monday evening in a time of 1min 56.72sec after silver medals at the Games in Tokyo three years ago, and the World finals in 2022 and 2023.

The world record for the women's 800m of 1:53.28 has stood since the 1983 World Championship when it was set by Czechoslovakia's Jarmila Kratochvilova, and Hodgkinson admits it is a mark she is aiming to beat.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson says she always backed herself to win gold going into the final.

"That would be incredible," Hodgkinson, whose personal best is currently a 1:54.61 set at the London Diamond League in June, told Sky Sports News.

"It's definitely an aim we've spoken about in the last couple of years, and can anyone get near to it?

"What we have going on in track and field now with how we're training, the science we have now with the tracks and shoes, I welcome it and I think it's such a great thing.

"If I can get close to it, why not give it a go? It would be an incredible achievement."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Miriam Walker-Khan reports from Paris after Keely Hodgkinson stormed to a stunning women's 800m gold.

Hodgkinson's victory at the Stade de France saw her become the first British female competitor to win a gold in athletics since Jessica Ennis-Hill's heptathlon triumph in 2012.

It was Ennis-Hill who proved a childhood inspiration for Hodgkinson as well, and she was delighted to bring it full circle with her 800m triumph.

"It does mean everything to me," Hodgkinson said. "I have so many people behind me; it is an individual sport, but there is such a team behind it.

"I owe a lot of people, and this is our moment to celebrate. I'm just super-happy it came together.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what comes of that and I guess I've cemented myself in a bit of history, so that's good."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Favourite Olympics memory? Biggest inspiration? Get to know Olympic and World silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson as she prepares for the Paris Games this summer.

How to follow the Olympics on Sky

Keep up to date with the action from the Paris 2024 Olympics across Sky Sports digital platforms and Sky Sports News every day between now and Sunday August 11.

Alongside live news blogs and updates as records are broken and medals won on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app, Sky Sports News will also have dedicated reporters on the scene in Paris during the Games to gather the latest news both inside and outside the arenas in France as well as reaction to the big moments from medal winners, coaches, relatives and pundits.

Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Stream The new EFL season, Test cricket and more top sport with NOW.