WADA under investigation over alleged bullying and harassment

Law firm Covington & Burling LLP have been given a mandate to carry out the investigation

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) have confirmed that a law firm is to investigate claims of bullying and harassment within the organisation.

The investigation will include a probe into the behaviour of members of WADA's executive board.

Allegations of improper conduct arose in September 2018 after a WADA meeting in the Seychelles where the executive committee voted to reinstate the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

The meeting led to the resignation of Canadian cross-country skier Beckie Scott from WADA's Compliance Review Committee.

The initial findings of an independent review were heard last November.

WADA have sought legal advice given the seriousness of the allegations. Law firm Covington & Burling LLP have been given a mandate to conduct a 'full and thorough investigation of allegations of bullying and harassment'.

The law firm will also undertake a broader investigation into WADA's culture.