Nicky Morgan appointed Digital Culture Media and Sport Secretary

Key role includes supporting elite athletes on the world stage

Last Updated: 25/07/19 7:59am

The new Secretary of State for Sport is the MP for Loughborough
New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has chosen Nicky Morgan as the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

The Loughborough MP replaces Jeremy Wright MP who had been in the job for just over a year.

Morgan tweeted it was an "enormous privilege" to get her new job and described it as a "fabulous role".

Morgan was Education Secretary and Minister for Women and Equalities in David Cameron's cabinet before she was sacked when Theresa May became the new Prime Minister in 2016.

Nicky Morgan will play a role in increasing participation in sport
One of her key roles at the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport will be to "get the nation active" and to "support our elite athletes on the world stage".

This will include the Tokyo Olympics next year where Team GB have been set a target of 51-85 medals at the Games.

Her new government department is involved in increasing participation in and access to sport, including promoting women's sport.

It is also responsible for bidding for and successfully hosting major sporting events to promote the UK's sporting interests on the international stage.

Morgan became an MP in 2010 and her new job will mean she leaves her role as chair of the House of Commons Treasury Select Committee.

