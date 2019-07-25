Nicky Morgan appointed Digital Culture Media and Sport Secretary

The new Secretary of State for Sport is the MP for Loughborough

New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has chosen Nicky Morgan as the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

The Loughborough MP replaces Jeremy Wright MP who had been in the job for just over a year.

Morgan tweeted it was an "enormous privilege" to get her new job and described it as a "fabulous role".

Morgan was Education Secretary and Minister for Women and Equalities in David Cameron's cabinet before she was sacked when Theresa May became the new Prime Minister in 2016.

Nicky Morgan will play a role in increasing participation in sport

One of her key roles at the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport will be to "get the nation active" and to "support our elite athletes on the world stage".

This will include the Tokyo Olympics next year where Team GB have been set a target of 51-85 medals at the Games.

Her new government department is involved in increasing participation in and access to sport, including promoting women's sport.

It is also responsible for bidding for and successfully hosting major sporting events to promote the UK's sporting interests on the international stage.

An enormous privilege to take on this fabulous role - although I’m sad to move on from @CommonsTreasury which I have absolutely loved chairing. Thank you to my fellow Select Committee members & committee staff https://t.co/TjdXf0TbYz — Nicky Morgan MP (@NickyMorgan01) July 24, 2019

Morgan became an MP in 2010 and her new job will mean she leaves her role as chair of the House of Commons Treasury Select Committee.