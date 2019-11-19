Tokyo 2020 Olympics stadium construction complete

The New National Stadium in Tokyo is complete for the 2020 Olympics

Construction work has been completed at Tokyo's New National Stadium, set to be the centrepiece of next year's Olympic Games.

The Japan Sports Council said the final work had been completed on Thursday, with just the final quality and safety checks remaining before the stadium opens next month.

Completed at a cost of more than $1.25 billion, the stadium can accommodate 60,000 and will host the athletics and football events during the Games.

The opening ceremony will be at the stadium on July 24

Construction started in December 2016, about 14 months later than planned, after the original design was scrapped because of a public outcry over spiralling costs.

The delay meant the stadium could not host matches of the Rugby World Cup, as originally planned.

The New National Stadium is one of eight new venues to be used at the Tokyo Games, all of them are either complete or on schedule to be finished before the event, which runs across July and August 2020.

It will be officially unveiled on December 21, with the Emperor's Cup football final being the first sporting event to be held there on New Year's Day.