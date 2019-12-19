Tokyo Olympics: Callum Hawkins pre-selected for marathon

Callum Hawkins finished fourth at the World Athletics Championships in Doha

Callum Hawkins has been pre-selected by British Athletics to run in the marathon at next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 27-year-old, who finished in ninth place on his Olympic debut in Rio in 2016, was narrowly beaten into fourth spot at the World Athletics Championships in Doha in October.

It was the second World Championship marathon in succession that Hawkins had just missed out on a medal and the British Olympic Association hope that by pre-selecting him this time round it will help improve his preparations for the marathon on August 9 in Sapporo.

A statement said: "British Athletics have taken the opportunity to pre-select him seven months in advance of Tokyo 2020 in order to give him the best possible preparation to compete for a medal.

"British Athletics will officially select Hawkins for nomination to the British Olympic Association following the final marathon selection meeting on April 28, provided he has demonstrated form and fitness prior to the meeting

taking place."

The 2020 London Marathon on April 26 serves as British Athletics' official trial for the Olympics in Tokyo.

The first two finishers are guaranteed selection as long as they achieve the qualifying standard, which is 2:11:30 for men and 2:29:30 for women.