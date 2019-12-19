Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Organisers hold earthquake drill

The Olympics will be hosted in Tokyo in 2020

Tokyo Olympic organisers and government officials have held earthquake drills as part of their preparation for next year's games.

Organisers ran a simulation disaster drill on Thursday at the new Ariake venue that will be the site for gymnastics during the Olympics. The drill presumed a 7.3-magnitude earthquake in neighbouring Tokyo Bay.

Just over 100 firefighters, police, and Japan Self-Defence Force personnel took part.

The threat of quakes and the summer Tokyo heat are the major worries as organisers prepare to open the Olympics on July 24, 2020.

The Ariake Gymnastics centre is a newly built venue for next years Olympics

"I think we were able to achieve our primary objective, which was to make sure of smooth co-operation between the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Tokyo 2020 organising committee," Hiroya Yarimizu, director of security for the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, said.

"As the most important aim, we focused on how the Olympic Organising Committee and Tokyo (Metropolitan Government) could interact with each other.

"The police, fire fighters and Self Defence Forces (SDF) joined the drill this time and I think we all communicated well."

Medics simulated treatment on real people and mannequins on stretchers, and distributed water as they moved victims outside the venue to safety.

Japan is one of the most vulnerable countries in the world to earthquakes, typhoons and tsunamis and preparing for any possible disaster striking during the Games represents a major concern for organisers.