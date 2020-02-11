Shauna Coxsey becomes first climber selected for Team GB at Olympic Games

Shauna Coxsey has become the first sport climber selected to represent Team GB at an Olympic Games.

The 27-year-old is a two-time overall World Cup winner and has claimed two bronze medals in the bouldering and combined events at the 2019 Climbing World Championships.

Climbing will make its Olympic debut in Tokyo this summer and will be contested between August 4-7.

"I am really excited to be part of Team GB and to have the privilege of joining so many incredible athletes to represent our country and sport climbing on the world's biggest sporting stage," Coxsey, who is the country's most successful athlete in the sport, said.

In Tokyo, climbers will compete over three disciplines - speed, bouldering and lead - with their cumulative totals determining the medal placings in men's and women's categories.

Team GB chef de mission Mark England said: "Today marks a moment of history for the sport of climbing in the UK with its first selected Olympic athlete in Shauna Coxsey.

"It's not only exciting for Team GB to be welcoming a new Olympic sport on the journey to Tokyo 2020 but to also announce an athlete of the talent and calibre of Shauna.

"Climbing is set to be one of the showpiece events for fans watching the Games this summer and in Shauna we have a world champion and a fantastic ambassador for the sport in the UK."

Climbing at the Olympics will focus on three indoor disciplines, which is a similar format to the triathlon and will include:

Bouldering : Climbing at different angles, not far from the ground, without a rope or harness.

: Climbing at different angles, not far from the ground, without a rope or harness. Speed : A set climb 15 metres high. You compete against another competitor and the quickest to hit the buzzer at the top wins.

: A set climb 15 metres high. You compete against another competitor and the quickest to hit the buzzer at the top wins. Lead: Similar to bouldering but it is higher up and so you use a harness and a rope.

Coxsey is the 20th athlete officially selected to Team GB for Tokyo 2020 following previous announcements of 14 sailors and five canoeists.

The 2020 Olympics will take place between July 24 and August 9.