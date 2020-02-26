Coronavirus: Tokyo 2020 Olympic preparations on schedule despite outbreak, says Japanese government

Japanese government insist there are no plans to postpone or cancel the 2020 Games

Preparations for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics are progressing as scheduled despite concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, a spokesperson for the Japanese government has said.

Former International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice-president Dick Pound said earlier this week that the rate at which the virus, known as Covid-19, is spreading could force the cancellation of the 2020 Olympics.

However Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga has stressed that Mr Pound does not speak for the IOC and there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone the games.

"With regard to this member's comment, the IOC has responded that this is not their official position, and that (the) IOC is proceeding with preparations toward the games as scheduled," Mr Suga said.

3:18 Sky Sports News looks at which sporting events have been - or could be - affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Sky Sports News looks at which sporting events have been - or could be - affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, Mr Pound said organisers had a three-month window to decide the fate of the Games.

"In and around that time," he said. "I'd say folks are going to have to ask: 'Is this under sufficient control that we can be confident about going to Tokyo or not?"'

Mr Pound, who represented Canada in swimming at the 1960 Rome Olympics, also said that if Tokyo cannot host the games, "you're probably looking at a cancellation".

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has urged organisers of large sports and cultural events to either suspend, postpone or reduce attendance for the next two weeks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Japan's PM wants large sports and cultural events to either suspend, postpone or reduce attendance for the next two weeks

"Considering that there is a large risk of infection for nationwide sports and cultural events where a large number of people gather, we will request measures such as suspension, postponement, and reduction in size for the next two weeks," he said.

"For the time being, foreigners who have history of being in Daegu and Cheongdo-gun within 14 days prior to the application for immigration will be denied entry under the Immigration Control Act unless otherwise specified."