Tokyo 2020: Olympics boss Thomas Bach says coronavirus talks with athletes were 'constructive'

Thomas Bach has had talks with athlete representatives

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach says "constructive" talks have been held with athlete representatives following complaints over plans to proceed with Tokyo 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Both the IOC and Japanese government have remained resolute over Tokyo 2020 starting on July 24, despite various other major events - both sporting and other - having been called off because of the virus.

Bach insisted that the IOC's priorities were "safeguarding the health of the athletes and contributing to the containment of the virus," but reiterated a desire to stick to the current schedule.

"We just had a really great call with 220 athletes' representatives from all around the world," Bach said. "It was very constructive and gave us a lot of insight because we said we will continue to be very realistic in our analysis.

"We were confronted with many questions concerning the qualification system and the restrictions being in place now. But we were also very constructive in a way that it was in consideration of the way to Tokyo.

A man wearing a face mask sits next to an advert for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at a bus stop in Bangkok

"Everybody realised that we still have more than four months to go and we will address this action, and we will keep acting in a responsible way in the interest of the athletes"

Wednesday's call followed criticism from several athletes over plans to press ahead with the Olympics as original scheduled.

Great Britain's heptathlon world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who trains in France, said she feels "under pressure" after lockdown laws made maintaining her routine "impossible," while 2016 Olympic pole vault champion Katerina Stefanidi went further with her criticism.

"This is not about how things will be in four months," the Greek athlete said. "This is about how things are now.

"The IOC wants us to keep risking our health, our family's health and public health to train every day? You are putting us in danger right now, today, not in four months."