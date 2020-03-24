Tokyo 2020: USA Olympic and Paralympic Committee joins calls for postponement

Team USA may have to wait before celebrating gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, which could be postponed due to coronavirus

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee has joined those calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The committee said it had surveyed some 4,000 of its athletes over the weekend and 65 per cent of those that responded indicated their training had been severely impacted or halted entirely due to restrictions designed to slow the spread of the virus.

Even if the current health concerns could be alleviated by late summer, disruptions to the training environment, doping controls and qualification process cannot be overcome in a satisfactory manner, USOPC officials said.

"To that end, it's more clear than ever that the path toward postponement is the most promising," USOPC board chair Susanne Lyons and CEO Sarah Hirshland said in a statement.

"We encourage the IOC to take all needed steps to ensure the Games can be conducted under safe and fair conditions for all competitors."

Longstanding IOC member Dick Pound has already stated the IOC had decided to postpone the Games with an eye toward holding them in 2021.

The USOPC statement comes after Canada and Australia said they would not send athletes to the Tokyo Games due to the coronavirus pandemic.