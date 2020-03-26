Olympic rower Polly Swann considering NHS work after Tokyo 2020 postponement

Polly Swann was aiming to resume life as a doctor after Tokyo 2020

British rower Polly Swann was aiming to return to the Olympic podium in July but is now considering rebooting her medical career instead to join the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Swann, who won a silver medal as part of Britain's women's eight at the 2016 Olympics, wanted to round off her rowing career in Tokyo this year before resuming her life as a doctor.

Yet with the Games postponed until next year due to the pandemic, Swann is mulling returning to the medical profession.

"I feel really conflicted by the whole thing," the 31-year-old told The Times. "I do feel a real draw (towards starting work in the NHS). I am not essential to the NHS but I could help.

Swann has recently been training with the Great Britain squad in Portugal

"I see my friends and I have family members who work in the NHS and there is a real sense that they are pulling together to do this extraordinary work that is incredibly selfless."

Around 500,000 people across the world have been identified as having been infected by coronavirus, with over 20,000 deaths recorded to date as a result of the pandemic.

Swann and Melanie Wilson were part of the British team that won women's eight silver at Rio 2016

Swann believes the rearranged Games will represent "more than just the sport", a sentiment shared by her Rio crew-mate Melanie Wilson, who is now a doctor.

"Mel was really helpful. She said that the Olympics is not just a selfish goal," Swann added.

"The Olympics and sport bring so much to society. She told me not to give up on my dream."