Olympics: IOC to maintain ban on protests

The IOC has said that it will not "speculate on hypothetical cases"

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed that athletes are still banned from protesting, after several sports moved to allow protests in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter states "no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas".

Athletes who breach the rule are subject to discipline on a case-by-case basis and the IOC issued guidelines in January clarifying that banned protests include taking a knee and other gestures.

Jadon Sancho sent a powerful anti-racism message by calling for 'justice' for George Floyd after scoring a hat-trick for Borussia Dortmund

The IOC has said: "The guidelines drawn up by the athletes remain in place but we will not speculate on hypothetical cases thirteen months before the Olympic Games.

"Any issues in the future would be as ever dealt with on a case by case basis."

Floyd's death has sparked worldwide protests against racial injustice, with several footballers in the Bundesliga delivering their own messages of support during games. FIFA has since asked competition organisers to use "common sense" regarding protests over Floyd's death.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who was widely criticized for the league's handling of Colin Kaepernick's kneeling protests in 2016, said on Friday the NFL had made mistakes in not listening to players and encouraged them to speak out and "peacefully protest".